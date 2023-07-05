Indian veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gave a savage reply to the renowned Indian journalist over the spirit of cricket in the dismissal of the England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow in the second test of the high-octane series. The 36-year-old is the centre of attraction when it comes to the spirit of cricket in recent times over his stand on the rules of the game.

The dismissal becomes the centre stage of the spirit of cricket on social media, with Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin sharing his opinion on the wicket, He lauded Alex Carey for his presence of mind in the game rather than wrathing him and added that the Australian wicket-keeper would have noted pattern before implementing the run out on Jonny Bairstow in the second innings, as he feels that nothing do with the spirit of the game.

“We must get one fact loud and clear. The keeper would never have a dip at the stumps from that far out in a test match unless he or his team has noticed a pattern of the batter leaving his crease after leaving a ball as Bairstow did.

“We must applaud the game smarts of the individual rather than skewing it towards unfair play or spirit of the game,” Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted.

Renowned Indian journalist Rajdeep Sardesai questioned Ravichandran Ashwin about the dismissal, as he stated whether any batter would be happy to give out on that matter as he wants everyone put themselves in the shoes of Jonny Bairstow.

“Sorry to bang on about this but I do love the game.. To my friend @ashwinravi99 and all those who believe that Johnny Bairstow was fairly OUT .. I have a simple Qs: would you be happy if you were given out in that way? That’s the real test. Do unto others what you would do to yourself!” Rajdeep Sardesai tweeted

Indian all-rounder Ashwin, who is currently part of the India squad in West Indies, gave a befitting reply to an Indian journalist, as he replied that he would be gutted with himself for getting out in that manner.

“I would be disappointed, very disappointed, in fact, gutted with myself for getting out like that,” Ravichandran Ashwin replied.

Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes were not happy with the Australian over the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow in the game, English skipper Ben Stokes said that he doesn’t want to win the game in that manner. Meanwhile, Australian skipper Pat Cummins feels that it is well with the rules of the game, as they have no issues with the dismissal.