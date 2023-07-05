Australian legend Ricky Ponting feels that when performances are compared, England might be forced to bench James Anderson for the upcoming third Ashes 2023 Test in order to keep Josh Tongue in the playing XI.

Australia leads the five-Test Ashes 2023 series 2-0 thanks to a brilliant 43-run win in the second match at Lord’s despite Ben Stokes’ brilliant 155 runs.

However, the bowling department of the England team is under review after Australia posted scores of 386, 282/8, 416, and 279 in two Tests.

One of the biggest letdowns for England has been James Anderson who has picked 3 wickets so far giving away 122 runs in 77 overs. When compared, young Josh Tongue has picked 5 wickets in the Lord’s Test, Ollie Robinson has 10 wickets and Stuart Broad picked 11 wickets across two Test matches.

James Anderson Looked Like The Most Disappointing Bowler For England So Far: Ricky Ponting Bats For Josh Tongue In Headingley Test

England lamented the lack of a cutting edge of spin during the second Test after Moeen broke down with a spinning finger injury at Edgbaston. But they might include Ali back in the team if deemed fit at Headingley with 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed dropping out of the squad.

“From what I saw last week, I thought he was the standard of their fast bowlers (on Josh Tongue). (Stuart) Broad got the wickets in the second innings, but Tongue got early breakthroughs,” Ponting told ICC.

While Ponting acknowledges that there are still concerns about Moeen’s fitness and Rehan’s ability to handle the rigours of Ashes cricket, Ponting thinks Anderson should move aside if a spinner is introduced.

“He (Anderson) looked like the most disappointing bowler for England so far. What you expect from James Anderson is when he’s got that new ball in his hand, he’s taking early wickets, he’s moving the ball, and he’s not going for any runs. We haven’t seen that in the series so far.

And that’s not a direct criticism of James Anderson. He’s been one of the all time greats of the game, his longevity and his wicket-taking ability, but if I was looking at the bowlers I saw last week, I think he’s the one that’s looked to have the least amount of penetration,” Ponting added.

Even if England do not return to spin, Ponting still believes Anderson’s selection is still far from guaranteed.