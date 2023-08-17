Asia Cup 2023: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Holds Two-Hour Meeting With Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Ahead Of All-important Asia Cup

BCCI secretary Jay Shah reportedly had a lengthy meeting with the Indian head coach Rahul Dravid during the West Indies T20I series. The former Indian skipper has been facing criticism for his performance as Team India’s head coach in recent times.

Rahul Dravid replaced Ravi Shastri as the head coach after the 2021 T20 World Cup and has not really witnessed a very successful tenure so far. Under his tutelage, India lost the Test series in South Africa as well as lost another Test in England and the team had a poor campaign in the 2022 Asia Cup, 2022 T20 World Cup, and the 2023 WTC Final.

According to the reports in Cricbuzz, the meeting between Jay Shah and Rahul Dravid took about two hours, and the details regarding the meeting were not disclosed, as Dravid has faced severe criticism over the team management’s decision in playing a combination over the last few months. Some important topics might be discussed regarding the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

With the Asia Cup and the ICC World Cup 2023 lined up this year, the pressure will be on the head coach to ensure that the team performs well in the events and the Rohit Sharma-led will get the opportunity to end their long-awaited ICC title after the 10 long years.

The Indian team went through a massive overhaul after the 2021 World Cup as Rohit Sharma took over as the Indian skipper in all three formats of the game. With high expectations from the fans, Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma could not replicate the success of Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli even in the bilateral series. The strategies and tactics of Rahul Dravid came under the scanner following their team selections for the crunch games as they left Yuzvendra Chahal from playing 11 during T20 World Cup and Ravichandran Ashwin in the WTC final. According to the reports, India is likely to pick the squad for the Asia Cup 2023 during the three-match Ireland series as it would give them a fair idea about the fitness of the Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah in the game, who will be returning to action after a long-standing injury.

The Indian team management will also sweat over the availability of the star Indian batter KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who has recently played a practice game in the NCA and it is still unknown whether the batting duo has achieved their full fitness going into the Asia Cup 2023.