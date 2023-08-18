Young Pakistan Speedster Naseem Shah hits back at the former Pakistan Cricketer Aaqib Javed over his comments comparing his skillsets with Zaman Khan in white-ball cricket. Naseem Shah has been a rising star in the Pakistan team in recent years as he proved his worth against some of the biggest names in the business in international and franchise cricket.

In a recent interview, Aaqib Javed claimed Zaman Khan as a better white-ball cricketer than Naseem Shah as he got the skillset to do well in the death overs, rating him as one of the best bowlers in the end overs. Zaman Khan won the Emerging Cricketer of the PSL 2022 after he picked up 18 wickets and impressed everyone with his bowling in death overs.

“In white-ball cricket, the skills that Zaman Khan has, we have recently been in Canada, I think he is one of the best death ball bowlers in the world right now. I rate him higher than Naseem in white-ball cricket,” Aaqib Javed said.

Speaking on a local youtube channel, Naseem Shah asserted that he never engaged in conversation about being a good bowler or a better bowler than someone on the team and said that he never wanted to be compared with other players as he work hard to improve himself and win games for his side and emphasized on becoming the better bowler than comparing himself to others.

“Have I ever said that I am a good bowler or am I better than someone?”

“Look, everyone is better than me, I have never put an emphasis that I have to become better in comparison to others, I have always tried to win matches for my side and get wickets for my side. I have always tried to become a better bowler instead of comparing myself to others,” Naseem Shah said.

Naseem Shah is likely to play as the third pacer in the team alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf as he can lethal with the new ball and old ball as the got the ability to pick up wickets with sheer pacer and accuracy and would be important for Pakistan in Asia Cup and World Cup.

Pakistan will start as one of the favourites to lift the ODI World Cup, set to be played in India in October and November, as they have got a formidable team, to do well in the Sub Continental conditions. The role of the Pakistan pacers will be crucial for the team’s success in the mega event later this year in India.

The Men in Green has been one of the most improved teams in recent times, as their batters have scored runs all around the world, with their pace attack being one of the most lethal groups in International cricket, as their seamers clock above 140+ regularly and they will look to winning the ODI World Cup after 31 long years.