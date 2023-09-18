Asia Cup 2023: He Won Five IPL Titles, Many Didn’t Even Win Once – Gautam Gambhir Takes A Dig At Virat Kohli While Praising Rohit Sharma

Former Indian Cricketer Gautam Gambhir took a slight dig at the Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli while praising the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for leading the Indian team in the 8th Asia Cup title in Sri Lanka. Rohit joined the likes of Azharuddin and Dhoni as the third Indian captain to take home more than one Asia Cup title.

One of the most well-known white-ball captains in the world, Rohit Sharma led the Mumbai Indians to five IPL championships. The Men in Blue were also led by the Indian opener to victories in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy and Asia Cup and the Indian skipper is known for his sharp cricketing brain in the game and could be key to the team’s success in the ODI World Cup.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir hailed Rohit Sharma for his captaincy skills in the game, having led his side to five championship titles with few players not being able to win it once in their career (taking a dig on Virat Kohli).

“There was never a doubt about Rohit the captain. He won 5 IPL titles. Many didn’t even win once,” Gautam Gambhir said.

With India failing to win a single ICC trophy over the last decade or so, many believe that the 2023 ODI World Cup will give them the best chance to win the championship as the conditions would favour the Indian team as they have experienced players in their team and Rohit Sharma would be pumped up to lead the team in front of the home crowd.

If India Fails To Deliver In 2023, Then Question Will Be Raised On Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy – Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir feels that Rohit Sharma will face a real test of his captaincy skills in the next 15 days when the ODI World Cup in the country is scheduled to begin, and warned that questions will be raised about his captaincy if he is unable to deliver the goods in the forthcoming ODI World Cup in the home soil.

“But his real test will come in the next 15 days. You have your best 15-18 players in the dressing room now. If they cannot deliver, then there will be question marks. After every World Cup, if the captain is unable to deliver then questions will be raised. Virat Kohli faced it. Rahul Dravid faced it in 2007. If India fails to deliver in 2023, then questions will be raised on Rohit’s captaincy. But this team has the ability to make the World Cup final,” Gautam Gambhir added.

Apart from his captaincy, Rohit Sharma’s form will be crucial for the Men in Blue this year in the ODI World Cup 2023. He has a chance to become the third Indian captain to lift the ODI World Cup after legendary Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni.