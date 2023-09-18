SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: He Won Five IPL Titles, Many Didn’t Even Win Once – Gautam Gambhir Takes A Dig At Virat Kohli While Praising Rohit Sharma

SW Desk

Sep 18, 2023 at 2:41 PM

Asia Cup 2023: He Won Five IPL Titles, Many Didn&#8217;t Even Win Once &#8211; Gautam Gambhir Takes A Dig At Virat Kohli While Praising Rohit Sharma

Former Indian Cricketer Gautam Gambhir took a slight dig at the Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli while praising the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for leading the Indian team in the 8th Asia Cup title in Sri Lanka. Rohit joined the likes of Azharuddin and Dhoni as the third Indian captain to take home more than one Asia Cup title.

One of the most well-known white-ball captains in the world, Rohit Sharma led the Mumbai Indians to five IPL championships. The Men in Blue were also led by the Indian opener to victories in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy and Asia Cup and the Indian skipper is known for his sharp cricketing brain in the game and could be key to the team’s success in the ODI World Cup.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir hailed Rohit Sharma for his captaincy skills in the game, having led his side to five championship titles with few players not being able to win it once in their career (taking a dig on Virat Kohli).

Gautam Gambhir, PC- Twitter
Gautam Gambhir Credits- Twitter

“There was never a doubt about Rohit the captain. He won 5 IPL titles. Many didn’t even win once,” Gautam Gambhir said.

With India failing to win a single ICC trophy over the last decade or so, many believe that the 2023 ODI World Cup will give them the best chance to win the championship as the conditions would favour the Indian team as they have experienced players in their team and Rohit Sharma would be pumped up to lead the team in front of the home crowd.

If India Fails To Deliver In 2023, Then Question Will Be Raised On Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy – Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir feels that Rohit Sharma will face a real test of his captaincy skills in the next 15 days when the ODI World Cup in the country is scheduled to begin, and warned that questions will be raised about his captaincy if he is unable to deliver the goods in the forthcoming ODI World Cup in the home soil.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma Credits: Twitter

“But his real test will come in the next 15 days. You have your best 15-18 players in the dressing room now. If they cannot deliver, then there will be question marks. After every World Cup, if the captain is unable to deliver then questions will be raised. Virat Kohli faced it. Rahul Dravid faced it in 2007. If India fails to deliver in 2023, then questions will be raised on Rohit’s captaincy. But this team has the ability to make the World Cup final,” Gautam Gambhir added.

Apart from his captaincy, Rohit Sharma’s form will be crucial for the Men in Blue this year in the ODI World Cup 2023. He has a chance to become the third Indian captain to lift the ODI World Cup after legendary Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni.

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

Gautam Gambhir

India National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Picks Saqlain Mushtaq As The Greatest Off-Spinner Of All Time
Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Picks Saqlain Mushtaq As The Greatest Off-Spinner Of All Time

Sep 14, 2023, 5:11 PM

Asia Cup 2023: It&#8217;s Kuldeep Yadav, Can&#8217;t Look Beyond Him &#8211; Gautam Gambhir Sparks Debate With His Choice Of Player Of The Match For Pakistan Game
Asia Cup 2023: It’s Kuldeep Yadav, Can’t Look Beyond Him – Gautam Gambhir Sparks Debate With His Choice Of Player Of The Match For Pakistan Game

Sep 12, 2023, 11:27 AM

Asia Cup 2023: If Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma Scored Four Fifties Would KL Rahul Replace Them &#8211; Gautam Gambhir Backs Ishan Kishan To Play The Upcoming Games
Asia Cup 2023: If Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma Scored Four Fifties Would KL Rahul Replace Them – Gautam Gambhir Backs Ishan Kishan To Play The Upcoming Games

Sep 7, 2023, 4:29 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Any Indian Would React How I Did To The Kind Of Slogans &#8211; Gautam Gambhir On His Inappropriate Gesture Towards Fans
Asia Cup 2023: Any Indian Would React How I Did To The Kind Of Slogans – Gautam Gambhir On His Inappropriate Gesture Towards Fans

Sep 5, 2023, 10:25 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Look At Scoring Runs, Not Surviving &#8211; Gautam Gambhir Wants Indian Openers To Be Aggressive Against Pakistan Pacers
Asia Cup 2023: Look At Scoring Runs, Not Surviving – Gautam Gambhir Wants Indian Openers To Be Aggressive Against Pakistan Pacers

Sep 2, 2023, 10:19 AM

Asia Cup 2023: This Is Entirely Different Format And A Different Tournament &#8211; Sunil Joshi Disagrees With Gautam Gambhir Over Shivam Dube Selection In The Team
Asia Cup 2023: This Is Entirely Different Format And A Different Tournament – Sunil Joshi Disagrees With Gautam Gambhir Over Shivam Dube Selection In The Team

Aug 24, 2023, 12:55 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links