The NXT Championship Match for the upcoming NXT Deadline 2024 WWE premium live event has been announced following this week’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. Ridge Holland got the opportunity to challenge for the top title of NXT at the expense of the Chase University faction on NXT.

In the main event of last night’s NXT, Ridge Holland defeated Andre Chase in a number-one contender’s match for the NXT Championship, earning a title match for NXT Deadline 2024 set for December. A stipulation was there in the match and that was if Chase lost then the relationship between him and Chase U members Riley Osborne, Thea Hail, and Duke Hudson would have to end.

Hence, Chase was seen showing extra effort toward the end of the match with the Chase U members present at ringside. There was a spot where Osborne accidentally took out Thea Hail as he went for a dive on Holland. Despite this, Chase hit a middle rope powerbomb for a nearfall. The match finish saw Holland planting Chase with The Redeemer for the pinfall win on his way to NXT Deadline 2024.

The November 19 episode of WWE NXT ended with Chase breaking into tears as he looked at his fallen students. Shortly after the show, Chase U members also reacted to social media over the saddening happening.

More participants at the men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge were also declared on NXT. NXT Tag Team Champion Nathan Frazer defeated Eddy Thorpe to qualify for the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match set for NXT Deadline 2024. From the women’s side, Stephanie Vaquer defeated Jaida Parker after Lola Vice interfered while Zaria defeated Wren Sinclair to qualify for the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

WWE NXT Deadline 2024 PLE Match Card

NXT Deadline 2024 premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2024, at the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota just a week before WWE returns with Saturday Night’s Main Event. The currently confirmed match card for the final WWE NXT PLE of the year goes as follows,

– Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Nathan Frazer vs. 2 others TBD

– Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Sol Ruca vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Zaria vs. 2 others TBD

– NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ridge Holland