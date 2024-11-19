The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, is yet to hear from the International Cricket Council (ICC) on the questions regarding the unwillingness of the Blue Brigade to travel across the border for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to begin from the third week of February and run until the second week of March.

The Pakistan Cricket Board wrote to the ICC a week ago, asking the governing body for details and clarity on the entire development, which was forwarded to the ICC. The board has asked for a written response from the BCCI as well as the date when it informed the council about its stance.

Despite the lack of responses, the PCB chief, Mohsin Naqvi, has displayed positive expectations about the tournament, the first ICC event that they have planned to host since 1996.

“We have sent them (ICC) the questions we had. We are still waiting for their response. I believe that sports and politics are separate, and no country should mix the two. Even now, I still have positive expectations about the Champions Trophy.” Naqvi has interacted at the press interaction at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The BCCI has been planning to activate the hybrid model, which will allow them to play their games either in Sri Lanka or Dubai. But Mohsin has intended to stick to its stance and will not shift from it. But, he has remarked on having a conversation with the BCCI members to end the hard situation.

PCB chief highlights the change of schedule of Champions Trophy tour in Pakistan

The last bilateral series between these two countries came in 2012, while the last trip from India to Pakistan took place during the 2008 Asia Cup. In a past conversation, Naqvi spoke about how they want to see the response from the BCCI for the gesture they showed by traveling to India despite the Rohit Sharma-led side refusing the travel to Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2023.

“At this moment, every team that has qualified for the Champions Trophy is ready to come. Nobody has any issues. I will say today also, if India has any concerns, speak to us about them, we can ease those concerns. I don’t think there is any reason for them not to visit.” The veteran has addressed this.

He was also asked to comment on the trophy tour of the event, which began on November 16 in Islamabad but with an altered route after the BCCI had raised objections with the ICC.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the original route last week, which would have taken in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan administered by Kashmir. The destination was taken off after the complaint of the BCCI but has not yet been canceled.

“My feeling is that the ICC will have to think about its credibility, that are they an organization for all the world’s bodies. And that route has been rescheduled, we haven’t been told about any cancellation.” Naqvi has disclosed.

PCB has been working hard for the potential smooth conduction of the event, as they have already renovated the three grounds– the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the National Stadium in Karachi, and the Rawalpindi Stadium.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to announce the official schedule of the Champions Trophy 2025, despite it being only 13 weeks to go. But Naqvi said that he has hopes that the ICC to make a quick response, which will allow them to start the full preparations for the event.