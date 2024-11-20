Builds for the WWE NXT Deadline 2024 edition will continue on next week’s episode with more Iron Survivor Challenges in store for the show. Plus, two title matches will also be there on the match card as both the North American Champions from the men’s and women’s rosters to be on the line.

Fatal Influence – Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyz, and WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley were out on this week’s episode for a promo session. Henley announced that she will hold an Open Challenge next week for her title which led to Meta Four’s Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson to come out as one of them wanted to answer it.

Nikkita Lyons also came out and wanted to answer the challenge. Adrianna Rizzo also joined the fray with the same pledge as an expected brawl broke out at ringside. After the chaos was over, Tatum Paxley emerged underneath the ring and attacked Henley with her finisher to stand tall with the women’s NA title belt. After this segment, the match was announced for next week’s WWE NXT.

WWE NXT Deadline 2024: Title Match Set; More Iron Survivor Challenger Participants Announced

Fallon Henley captured the WWE NXT North American Women’s Championship from Kelani Jordan at the Halloween Havoc premium live event in late October. Jordan fought valiantly in a gauntlet match, a stipulation chosen by Fatal Influence itself but she fell short at the numbers-game of the faction. Last week, she again lost to Henley in the rematch thanks to interferences by Jayne and Nyx.

Two more Iron Survivor Challenge qualifiers are also set for next week as Ethan Page faces Axiom for a spot in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge while Giulia will be going one-on-one with Kelani Jordan in a women’s qualifying match. Also, the men’s WWE NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo will defend his title against Shawn Spears.

WWE NXT November 26 episode match card

WWE NXT November 26 episode takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Women’s North American Championship Match: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Tatum Paxley

– Men’s North American Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Shawn Spears

– Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier: Ethan Page vs. Axiom

– Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier: Giulia vs. Kelani Jordan