SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: I Feel He Is Slowly Mastering His Role Perfectly – Ravichandran Ashwin On KL Rahul’s Batting In The Middle Order

SW Desk

Sep 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM

Asia Cup 2023: I Feel He Is Slowly Mastering His Role Perfectly &#8211; Ravichandran Ashwin On KL Rahul&#8217;s Batting In The Middle Order

Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praise on Indian wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul for providing stability in the middle order remembering the legendary MS Dhoni in the game even though the role of both the batters is different in the game in the ODI cricket.

KL Rahul missed India’s group-stage matches of Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan and Nepal but came into the team in place of Shreyas Iyer and smashed a sensational unbeaten 111* to help the Indian side register the massive victory over Pakistan followed by a sensible knock against Sri Lanka on a tough wicket in Colombo.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praise on the Comeback man KL Rahul for his impressive performance in the Asia Cup 2023, highlighting the fact of difficulty in batting in the middle order in ODI cricket. He expressed his belief that the Indian wicket-keeper is gradually learning how to play the legendary MS Dhoni in the 50-over game.

“KL Rahul is giving us that stability with the bat in the middle-order. That’s why batting in the middle order is really difficult. MS Dhoni nailed that art. However, I am not at all comparing KL Rahul with MS Dhoni. Plus, he did a different role of batting at number 6/7 compared to KL Rahul.”

Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin Credits: Twitter

“But I feel he is slowly mastering his role perfectly. He put a partnership with Ishan Kishan initially against Sri Lanka too. When Dunith Wellalage was in a great rhythm, KL Rahul left it alone for two deliveries. That was a very good sign. It showed us that he had a good game plan,” Ravichandran Ashwin said.

KL Rahul missed out on the majority of the 2023 season due to an injury but worked very hard to put his best foot forward to be fit for the marquee event in the country after 12 long years, as he announced his comeback into the International cricket with astounding hundred followed an impressive performance against Sri Lanka.

The Indian wicket-keeper’s batting has helped the Indian team to play four frontline batters at the top of the orders as he plays the role of the finisher alongside Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja in the lower order down the order and is likely to take up the crucial No.4 spot in the middle order and can be crucial for the team in the remaining games of the Asia Cup.

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

India National Cricket Team

KL Rahul

Ravichandran Ashwin

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Asia Cup 2023: India Are One Of The Favourite Teams To Win It &#8211; Wasim Akram Picks Rohit Sharma-led Side As Strong Contender To Win The World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: India Are One Of The Favourite Teams To Win It – Wasim Akram Picks Rohit Sharma-led Side As Strong Contender To Win The World Cup

Sep 18, 2023, 1:52 PM

Asia Cup 2023: It Will Be Tough For Him To Make A Comeback&#8230; &#8211; Wasim Akram Shares His Verdict On Shreyas Iyer&#8217;s Place In Indian Team
Asia Cup 2023: It Will Be Tough For Him To Make A Comeback… – Wasim Akram Shares His Verdict On Shreyas Iyer’s Place In Indian Team

Sep 18, 2023, 1:00 PM

Asia Cup 2023: He Is Going To Be The Next Big Thing In Indian Cricket &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Recalls His Prediction On KL Rahul In 2016-17
Asia Cup 2023: He Is Going To Be The Next Big Thing In Indian Cricket – Sunil Gavaskar Recalls His Prediction On KL Rahul In 2016-17

Sep 18, 2023, 12:18 PM

Asia Cup 2023: I Did Not Imagine India Beating Sri Lanka In This Manner &#8211; Shoaib Akhtar Terms India As A Dangerous Team Going Into World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: I Did Not Imagine India Beating Sri Lanka In This Manner – Shoaib Akhtar Terms India As A Dangerous Team Going Into World Cup

Sep 18, 2023, 11:43 AM

The Deliveries He Bowled Would Have Troubled The Best Of Batters &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Praises Mohammed Siraj For His Dream Spell In Asia Cup Final
The Deliveries He Bowled Would Have Troubled The Best Of Batters – Sunil Gavaskar Praises Mohammed Siraj For His Dream Spell In Asia Cup Final

Sep 18, 2023, 10:58 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Has Got The Best Batch In World Cricket &#8211; Wasim Akram Backs India To Do Well In ODI World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Has Got The Best Batch In World Cricket – Wasim Akram Backs India To Do Well In ODI World Cup

Sep 18, 2023, 10:08 AM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links