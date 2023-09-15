Asia Cup 2023: I Feel He Is Slowly Mastering His Role Perfectly – Ravichandran Ashwin On KL Rahul’s Batting In The Middle Order

Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praise on Indian wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul for providing stability in the middle order remembering the legendary MS Dhoni in the game even though the role of both the batters is different in the game in the ODI cricket.

KL Rahul missed India’s group-stage matches of Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan and Nepal but came into the team in place of Shreyas Iyer and smashed a sensational unbeaten 111* to help the Indian side register the massive victory over Pakistan followed by a sensible knock against Sri Lanka on a tough wicket in Colombo.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praise on the Comeback man KL Rahul for his impressive performance in the Asia Cup 2023, highlighting the fact of difficulty in batting in the middle order in ODI cricket. He expressed his belief that the Indian wicket-keeper is gradually learning how to play the legendary MS Dhoni in the 50-over game.

“KL Rahul is giving us that stability with the bat in the middle-order. That’s why batting in the middle order is really difficult. MS Dhoni nailed that art. However, I am not at all comparing KL Rahul with MS Dhoni. Plus, he did a different role of batting at number 6/7 compared to KL Rahul.”

“But I feel he is slowly mastering his role perfectly. He put a partnership with Ishan Kishan initially against Sri Lanka too. When Dunith Wellalage was in a great rhythm, KL Rahul left it alone for two deliveries. That was a very good sign. It showed us that he had a good game plan,” Ravichandran Ashwin said.

KL Rahul missed out on the majority of the 2023 season due to an injury but worked very hard to put his best foot forward to be fit for the marquee event in the country after 12 long years, as he announced his comeback into the International cricket with astounding hundred followed an impressive performance against Sri Lanka.

The Indian wicket-keeper’s batting has helped the Indian team to play four frontline batters at the top of the orders as he plays the role of the finisher alongside Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja in the lower order down the order and is likely to take up the crucial No.4 spot in the middle order and can be crucial for the team in the remaining games of the Asia Cup.