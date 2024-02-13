Bio

Bron Breakker is an American Professional wrestler who is currently under contract with WWE and he had been extremely successful in NXT which is the development territory of the promotion. He is the son of the legendary professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner. He is also a two times next champion.

Bron Breakker Height, Weight, Age & More:

Breakker has an excellent physique and it is pretty much ideal for being a successful professional wrestler. The billed height of Breakker is 6’0″ and his billed weight is 230 lbs. He was born on October 24, 1997 and currently the former two times NXT Champion is 26 year old. He has recently joined the main roster but is yet to decide whether he will join SmackDown or RAW.

Bron Breakker: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bron Breakker Early Life

Breakker was born on October 24, 1997, and currently, he is 26 years old. Woodstock, Georgia is the place where Bron Breakker. He is the son of professional wrestling legend WWE Hall of Famer Ric Steiner. He is also identified as the nephew of Scott Steiner. He attended Etowah High School which is situated in Woodstock.

Bron Breakker WWE Debut

Breakker made his on screen WWE debut at the WrestleMania Backlash event of 2021 as one of the Zombies during the Zombie Lumberjack match between The Miz and Damian Priest. He made his in ring debut in an episode of the NXT on September 14, 2021, where he challenged LA Knight and he made an instant impact by defeating him.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Breakker participated in amateur wrestling during his high school days and he was pretty successful during his early amateur wrestling career. He also played American football during his high school days and he had an excellent career in the mentioned field. He attended Etowah High School in Woodstock.

Football Career

He tried to find a career as a footballer in the early days but he could not succeed. In February 2020, Breakker tried his luck by entering the National Football League Draft but unfortunately, he was not drafted. In April 2020 famous NFL side the Baltimore Ravens signed him as a free agent but he could not succeed there either. He was released by the team in August 2020.

Wrestling Debut

In the same year, Breakker decided to join the world of professional wrestling keeping in mind his success in amateur wrestling during his high school days. He made his wrestling debut at the WrestleJam 8 event which was promoted by AWF/WOW. He faced Jamie Hall in his debut match in the mentioned event and also defeated him.

Joining WWE

He did not have to struggle on the independent circuit for a very long time since he earned a professional contract with WWE in February 2021. He signed a developmental contract with the promotion. Upon signing with the promotion he was assigned to the performance center for training and he was sent to Orlando, Florida.

On Screen Debut

He made his on screen debut in May 2021 at the WrestleMania Backlash event of the same year where he appeared as one of the Zombies during the Zombie Lumberjack match between Damian Priest and the former two times WWE World Champion The Miz. The match was booked to promote the 2021 movie Army of the Dead featuring WWE Legend Batista.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Bron Breakker Bo Dallas Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Bo Dallas Height 6’0” Bo Dallas Weight 230 lbs. Relationship Status In a relationship Bo Dallas Net Worth $3 Million Bo Dallas Eye Color Brown Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 2020 Mentor * Bo Dallas Signature Moves Frankensteiner, Military Press Powerslam Finishing Move(s) Spear, Steiner Recliner Theme Song / Bo Dallas Song / Bo Dallas Music Fear No Evil Catchphrases *

Bron Breakker Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of the former two times WWE NXT champion Bron Breakker is estimated to be somewhere around $3 million. Sources also suggest that he earns something around $150,000 as his annual salary from the promotion. He has not officially joined any main roster brand yet so the exact figure of his main roster salary is yet to be revealed.

Bron Breakker Family

Breakker was born on October 24, 1997 Woodstock, Georgia. He is the son of Jayme McKenzie and professional wrestling legend Rick Steiner who is also a WWE Hall of Famer. His uncle Scott Steiner is also a WWE Hall of Famer and he has won many championships in the world of wrestling. Scott Steiner and Rick Steiner worked as a tag team and together they were famously known as The Steiner Brothers.

Championships and Accomplishments

Breakker is not active in the wrestling world for a very long time and he did not have to work in many other promotions outside of WWE. He spent a couple of years on the NXT and currently, he is joining the main roster. He had been a two times NXT champion and he also won the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic along with his big rival Baron Corbin.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Championship (2 times), Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic (2024) – with Baron Corbin Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) ESPN – Ranked number 6 of the 30 best professional wrestlers aged under 30 (2023) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked number 26 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 (2022) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Rookie of the Year (2022) Records Two times NXT Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

During the later days of his NXT career, he teamed up with former WWE United States champion Baron Corbin and together they went on to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in 2023. It was the first Tag Team success of both of these wrestler, despite Corbin being active in the wrestling world for more than a decade.

Personal Information Table

Bron Breakker Real Name / Full Name Bronson Rechsteiner Birth Date October 24, 1997 Bron Breakker Age 26 Relationship Status In a Relationship Zodiac Sign Scorpio Birthplace Woodstock, Georgia Nationality American Hometown Woodstock, Georgia, School/College/University Etowah High School, Kennesaw State University Educational Qualification Majored in Criminal Justice Religion Christianity Bron Breakker Ethnicity White Current Residence Not known Hobbies * Bron Breakker Tattoo Tribal Design Tattoo on Left Shoulder

Bron Breakker Movies and TV Shows

Breakker has not appeared in any movies or television series yet. He is still pretty new in the world of wrestling as he is only 26 year old and he is earning a lot of success lately. He definitely has a great future in the wrestling world so we can definitely expect him to appear in movies and television series in the future.

Bron Breakker Wife

Bron Breakker is in a relationship with his fellow WWE star Cora Jade who is currently active in the NXT. She has been active in the NXT since 2021 and she had been a former one time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. However, their recent activities on social media have raised some questions about the state of their relationship.

Success in WWE

In Ring Debut

On September 14, 2021, Breakker made his in ring debut in WWE, in an episode of NXT where he had been given the ring name Bron Breakker. He faced “The Megastar” LA Knight and defeated him to make an instant impact. In spite of being a new name in the NXT roster, he had been treated as a main event star in the brand.

WarGames

He made more impact when he participated in the WarGames match where he teamed with Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo (as “Team 2.0”) to defeat Ciampa, Knight, Johnny Gargano, and Pete Dunne (“Team Black & Gold”) with Breakker pinning Ciampa to earn the victory for his side. It also earned him an opportunity to challenge for the NXT Championship.

NXT Champion

At New Year’s Evil on January 4, 2022, Breakker challenged Ciampa for the NXT Championship and defeated him to win the title. He had been booked as a very strong NXT champion and he kept on beating all the Challengers who stepped up against him. He even had a feud with Dolph Ziggler who took the title away from him after he defended the title in a triple threat match against Ziggler and Ciampa with Ziggler pinning Ciampa.

Later, he took his Championship back from Ziggler becoming a two times NXT Champion. He remained a very strong NXT champion and finally, he dropped the championship to Carmelo Hayes at the Stand & Deliver event of 2023. After dropping the Championship he could never win it back.

Main Roster Debut

Breakker made his official men’s roster debut as a main roster star during the men’s Royal Rumble match of 2024 as a participant and he received a very strong booking as he single handedly eliminated four wrestlers from the match including former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor. He appeared in a couple of episodes of Smackdown and RAW where he is yet to decide which show he will join. There are rumors that he would challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Bron Breakker

Breakker is only 26 year old and his career is pretty short so far even in this short amount of time he has earned a lot of success and he had been involved in a number of top feuds as well. One of his top rivals in the recent time was Carmelo Hayes who defeated him to take his second NXT Championship away. The duo presented some excellent matches together.

Another top rival of Brekker’s career was Dolph Ziggler. “The Showoff” took his first NXT Championship away from him in a triple threat match which also included Tommaso Ciampa. Later, Breakker defeated Ziggler to regain the Championship. Speaking of Ciampa, the former two times NXT champion was also a big rival of Breakker.

Bron Breakker Injury

Breakker is still pretty new in the world of professional wrestling so he did not have to suffer many injuries. However, he suffered a number of minor injuries, but thankfully none of these injuries were severe enough to take him out of action for a long time. We hope he remains immune from every time of injuries in his wrestling career.

Other Details

Breakker has appeared in only one WWE video game so far as a playable character which is WWE 2K23. It is the latest installment in the WWE Video Game series. The upcoming installment in the WWE video game series WWE 2K24 and the fans can definitely expect him to feature in this game.

Bron Breakker Salary $150,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Not known

Bron Breakker Social Media Accounts

Bron Breakker is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of him on Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 164K million people. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Bron Breakker Instagram.

Bron Breakker Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % NXT 70 (77.78%) 0 (0.00%) 20 (22.22%) WWE 6 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (50.00%) TOTAL 76 (74.51%) 0 (0.00%) 26 (25.49%)

Bron Breakker Manager

Breakker began his wrestling career less than 3 years ago and he did not work with any professional managers yet. However, he worked as a tag team with Baron Corbin and together they won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in 2023. Even though they did not manage as their managers during their singles matches.

FAQS

Q. When did Bron Breakker start wrestling?

A. Bron Breakker started working in 2020

Q. How tall is Bron Breakker in feet?

A. Bron Breakker is 6’0” tall in feet

Q. Who is Bron Breakker manager?

A. Bron Breakker does not have a manager

Q. What is current Bron Breakker song?

A. Bron Breakker uses the song ‘Fear No Evil’

Q. Who is Bron Breakker mother?

A. Bron Breakker’s mother is Jayme McKenzie

Q. Who is Bron Breakker father?

A. Bron Breakker’s father is professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner

Q. Who is currently Bron Breakker girlfriend?

A. NXT star Cora Jade is reportedly the girlfriend of Bron Breakker

Q. Who is Bron Breakker brother?

A. Maveric Rechsteiner and Hudson Rechsteiner are the two brothers of Breakker

Q. How much Bron Breakker worth?

A. Bron Breakker’s net worth is something around $3m

Q. How many times Bron Breakker won the NXT title?

A. Bron Breakker had been a two times NXT Champion