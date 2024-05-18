Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are coming into this SRH vs PBKS encounter on the back of their washout result against the Gujarat Titans and their five-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) respectively. For the SRH side, it’s an opportunity to put their names for the top two finish in the league of the tournament.

When it comes to the middle over performances with the ball, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have an economy of 9.56, giving away 1032 runs in 12 innings, along with 71 fours and 51 sixes. For the Punjab side, they have conceded 985 runs at the second-best economy of 8.42 ahead of the SRH vs PBKS clash in the middle overs, being smashed for 72 boundaries and 38 sixes.

With the bat in hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad has the second-best strike rate of 148.05, smashing 912 runs in 12 innings with an average of 31.45, along with 49 boundaries and 56 sixes. Punjab, on the other hand, has smashed 944 runs at 134.47, the third-lowest strike rate of the ten teams of the IPL 2024. They also have nailed 62 fours and 51 sixes in this period.

IPL 2024: SRH vs PBKS Playing 11- Match 69

With the England players being unavailable for the rest of the season due to national duties, Punjab Kings will find themselves under so much pressure.

SRH Playing 11:

Travis Head is the third-highest run-getter of the IPL 2024, with 533 runs in 11 innings at an average of 53.30 and a strike rate of 201.89, with four half-centuries and one hundred. His opening stand going into the SRH vs PBKS clash has been quite fantastic with Abhishek Sharma, who has smashed 401 runs in 12 innings at an average of 36.45 and a strike rate of 205.64 with a couple of fifties.

Heinrich Klassen has nailed 339 runs in 11 innings at an average of 42.37 and a strike rate of 186.26 with three half-centuries. His contribution in the lower middle order has fired the Hyderabad side to huge totals.

In the bowling department, Thangarasu Natarajan is the leading wicket-taker of the season with 15 scalps in 10 innings at an economy of 9.35, while their captain Pat Cummins, ahead of the SRH vs PBKS head-to-head has picked up 14 wickets in 12 innings at an economy of 9.25.

SRH’s line-up vs PBKS: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth. (Impact Sub: T Natarajan)

PBKS Playing 11:

The Punjab Kings will find themselves under so many issues. Sam Curran, their stand-in captain has flown back home, with opener Jonny Bairstow. Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada too have gone back home due to their respective injuries. Jitesh Sharma will lead the team in the absence.

Shashank Singh has been in tremendous touch in this IPL 2024, ahead of the SRH vs PBKS face-off, with 352 runs in 13 innings at an average of 50.28 and a strike rate of 166.82, with a couple of fifties. Ashutosh Sharma too has been in fine touch with 187 runs in IPL 2024 with a strike rate of 170.

Arshdeep Singh has been on the wicket-takers list with 17 wickets at an economy of 10.10, while Harshal Patel is currently the top wicket-taker of the season so far, ahead of the SRH vs PBKS clash with 22 scalps at an economy of 9.51.

PBKS’s line-up vs SRH: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Atharva Taide, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk.), Rishi Dhawan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis (Impact Sub: Harpreet Singh).

The SRH vs PBKS clash will take place on May 19, 2024, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Hyderabad.