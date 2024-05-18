With a winning margin of 15-7, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are way ahead of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the SRH vs PBKS encounters. In the reverse fixture of these two teams in Mullanpur, the visitors held their nerve for a vital two-run win over the hosts.

The story for both sides has been quite contrasting when it comes to how they design their powerplay batting. The Punjab Kings have the sixth-highest team strike rate of 140.17, smashing 656 runs in 13 innings at an average of 28.52. The 2014 runners-up have lost the fourth most wickets (23) ahead of the SRH vs PBKS clash during the powerplay of the innings.

The Sam Curran-led side have nailed 94 sixes inside the first six overs of their batting, which is the second-highest of all the ten franchises in this IPL 2024. In the case of nailing the ball over the rope, the Punjab side has smocked just 19 sixes in this period, which is the fourth lowest of the duration in this IPL 2024, before the SRH vs PBKS affair.

For the Sunrisers Hyderabad, they have used their best touch in this IPL 2024 powerplay, scoring with the highest team strike rate of 186.11. The 2016 champions have nailed 804 runs in 12 innings at an average of 47.29, losing 17 wickets in this period, which is the joint second-lowest of the period.

SRH vs PBKS Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 22 Sunrisers Hyderabad Won 15 Punjab Kings Won 07 No Result 00 First Played April 19, 2013 Last Played April 09, 2024

SRH vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

Impact Sub: Thangarasu Natarajan.

Punjab Kings Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Atharva Taide, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk.), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar.

Impact Sub: Arshdeep Singh.

SRH vs PBKS Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Heinrich Klassen

Heinrich Klassen always finds himself in ultra-aggressive mode, batting in Hyderabad. The wicket-keeper batter has scored 393 IPL runs in nine innings at this ground with a strike rate of close to 200. He may look to score more runs against Punjab at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Best Bowler Prediction: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar always finds himself cracking tough against the Punjab Kings. Ahead of the SRH vs PBKS clash, the pacer has picked up 29 wickets in 20 innings against Punjab at an average of 18.38 and an economy of 7.24. He will look to end the league stage with another classical figure.

SRH vs PBKS Match Winner Prediction

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will start as favorites in the SRH vs PBKS clash and will hope to end among the top two of the league.