Last time in the SRH vs PBKS reverse fixture in this Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the visitors Sunrisers Hyderabad got the better of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by a close 2-run margin. With an overall record of 15-7 in the 22 encounters between these two sides, the Hyderabad side will look to earn the top two spots in the league stage.

When it comes to the bowling department in the powerplay, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have the fifth-best economy rate of 9.21 before the SRH vs PBKS clash. They have also notched up 21 wickets in this period, which has helped in restricting the opponents with the new ball.

The 2016 champions have given away 663 runs in 12 innings at an average of 31.57 and a strike rate of 20.57, besides conceding 73 boundaries, which is the second-best in the first six overs of the IPL 2024. Also, their bowlers have been smashed for 29 sixes in the period, which is the joint third most of the IPL 2024, going into the SRH vs PBKS face-off.

For the Punjab Kings, their bowling in the powerplay is quite perplexing. Their economy of 8.67 in the first six overs is the second best of all the ten teams as they have allowed 676 runs in the powerplay in 13 innings at an average of 45.07. Even with a great economy, the Punjab Kings have picked up only 15 wickets in this period before the SRH vs PBKS clash, which is the joint worst of all the teams.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid Declines To Reapply Team India Head Coach For This Reason – Report

Their bowlers have smashed 88 boundaries in this IPL 2024 during the middle overs while going for 20 sixes, which is the joint best of all the franchises in this tournament. Even though they are eliminated from the IPL 2024, they would look to end on a high in their last league game of the IPL 2024.

SRH vs PBKS Head-to-Head Records in IPL

SRH Info PBKS 22 Matches Played 22 15 Won 07 07 Lost 15 00 No Result 00 212 Highest Score 211 114 Lowest Score 119

SRH vs PBKS Head-to-Head Records in Hyderabad

In the last encounter of the SRH vs PBKS clash in Hyderabad, the SRH side earned an easy eight-wicket victory. Batting first, the visitors could reach 143/9 in their allotted 20 overs, as captain Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten on 99 runs. But Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram’s 100-run unbeaten third wicket stand took them home with eight wickets in hand in 17.1 overs.

Matches Played SRH Won PBKS Won No Result Previous Meeting in Hyderabad 08 07 01 00 SRH won by eight wickets.

Also Read: Stephen Fleming Informally Contacted By BCCI For Team India Head Coach Role – Report

SRH vs PBKS Last 5 Encounters

In the last five encounters of the SRH vs PBKS clash, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have a huge upper hand with a 4-1 margin over the Punjab Kings.

SRH vs PBKS: Standout Performers

Most runs for SRH: David Warner (700 runs)

Most runs for PBKS: Wriddhiman Saha (201 runs)

Most wickets for SRH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26 wickets)

Most wickets for PBKS: Sandeep Sharma (18 wickets)

Key Match-ups between SRH and PBKS Players