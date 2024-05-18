The last encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad against the Gujarat Titans was washed out due to rain. Before the SRH vs PBKS encounter, in the penultimate game at this ground, the hosts chased down the target of nearly 170 with 10 wickets hand with more than 10 more to spare.

When it comes to the batting department in the death overs (16-20), the Sunrisers Hyderabad have the third highest strike rate of 183.33, with 572 runs in 11 innings shouldering on 34 boundaries and 41 sixes. Their average of 24.87 too has been quite phenomenal. They have lost only 23 wickets in this period before the SRH vs PBKS clash.

For the Punjab Kings, they have the third-lowest strike rate of 170.06, smashing 568 runs in 13 innings at an average of 22.72. The runners-up from the 2014 season, Punjab side have nailed 40 boundaries and 38 over boundaries in the five overs of the innings. The Kings have seen the back of 25 players in this duration, ahead of the SRH vs PBKS affair.

When it comes to the bowling department in the last five overs, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have the second highest economy of 12,40, going for 690 runs in 12 innings at an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 18.56. They have also gone for 65 boundaries and 33 maximums in this session.

For the Punjab Kings, they have the fourth-highest economy of 11.62, being smashed for 736 runs in 13 innings at an average of only 16 and a strike rate of 8.26, which is quite fantastic. Their bowlers have been nailed for 56 boundaries and 42 sixes. The Sunrisers Hyderabad have picked up only 18 wickets before the SRH vs PBKS clash in the death overs, while the Punjab side has the most wickets in this period with 46 scalps.

IPL 2024: SRH vs PBKS Weather Report and Pitch Report- Match 69

AccuWeather suggests that the afternoon weather in Hyderabad during the SRH vs PBKS fixture will be of a temperature of 35°c, with a cloud cover of only 18%. The humidity level will be around 52%, but given it’s a day game, captains may look to bat first to avoid the excessive heat of the afternoon.

SRH vs PBKS Weather Report Temperature 35°c Weather Forecast Mostly Sunny and humid Dew Point 23°c Humidity Level 52% Cloud Cover 18%

SRH vs PBKS Pitch Report

The average first innings total in this IPL 2024 has increased quite a lot, compared to the last season. In 2023, the first innings score was around 174, while it has been over 200-run in this season.

In the last 50 T20s since 2014, teams ‘batting first’ have won 24 games with a winning rate of 48%, while the team ‘batting second’ has won 26 encounters with a winning percentage of 52, ahead of the SRH vs PBKS battle.

The off-spinners have an economy of around 7.7 in T20s at this ground, while the Chainaman bowlers have an economy of under eight in all the 20-over games at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The leg-spinners have an economy of over 8.2 at this ground, while the fast bowlers have an economy of 8.6 in T20s at this ground.

Before the SRH vs PBKS encounter in Hyderabad, Shikhar Dhawan is the second-highest run-getter with 976 runs in 30 innings at a strike rate of 121.39 with seven fifties and two hundreds. In the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the highest wicket-taker with 47 scalps at an economy of eight.

A victory in the SRH vs PBKS fixture for the hosts will give them a chance of making a top-two finish.