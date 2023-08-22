Indian Women’s team opener Shafali Verma backs India to win the Asia Cup 2023 following India’s squad announcement for the continental event. She feels that the Men in Blue have all their bases covered going into the mega event. The highly-anticipated Asia Cup is scheduled to be played from 30 August to 17 September in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Indian team will fancy their chances of coming into the marquee event, as they have got good players in the team to win the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma-led side won their last Asia Cup in 2018 and they failed to reach the finals of the continental event in 2022. The team will be pumped to win the event, which can be a good confidence booster for the team going into ODI World Cup 2023.

Shafali Verma feels that India will have a strong chance to win the championship in Sri Lanka as they will have a full-strength squad going into the Asia Cup.

“The team looks very strong. All those who were missing owing to injuries are making a comeback. So, I think Team India has become very strong. So, I think they will win,” Shafali Verma said.

The Men in Blue will be one of the favourites for the tournament alongside Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the continental event and Rohit Sharma-led side will be desperate to lay their hands on the trophy.

I Can’t Say About Harmanpreet Kaur. But As A Team – Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma has shared her opinion regarding the act of the Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in the recent Bangladesh series and said that the team always work hard to win the game. The 34-year-old wasn’t too pleased with the umpire’s decision in the final ODI against Bangladesh as she hit the stumps with her bat after being given an adjusted LBW.

“I can’t say about Harmanpreet Kaur….but as a team, we are always just thinking of doing well for the Indian team, for our country. Sometimes we will go up or down. But we can work hard anytime so we are just believing in working hard. That is what we are thinking,” Shafali Verma added.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s behaviour in the field was not well received by many fans and experts, as they slammed the Indian skipper over her behaviour on and off the field. The 34-year-old is set to miss two games for India in the forthcoming Asian Games.