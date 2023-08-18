Former Indian World Cup winner Ravi Shastri bats for the inclusion of more all-rounders in the Indian team for the 2023 ODI World Cup and also want to include the fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur in the 15-men squad for the marquee event in India as he adds more value to the team.

India will be looking to end their long-awaited ICC title drought on home soil after winning the Champions Trophy in 2013, as they failed to cross the knockouts stages in the 2016 and 2022 T20 World Cup, 2019 ODI World Cup, and 2021 and 2023 WTC final as the team crumbled under pressure in the crunch moments of the game.

Speaking in a conversation with Star Sports, Ravi Shastri wants to include all-rounders Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur in the 15-men squad for the ODI World Cup and keep Sanju Samson as the standby in the team and reckons that team needs four pacers in the side alongside star all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the squad.

“I think to be fair, I will go with both the all-rounders – Axar and Shardul, it gives me an opportunity. And keep Sanju Samson on standby in case something happens to the keeper there, where he can just fly out.”

“So, now you start with the pacers because, for me, the pacers are important. If you need four over there, you already have one all-rounder (Pandya). So, if Bumrah is fit, he walks in. Shami walks in – that’s two. You’ve got Siraj as a backup, and if needed, Shardul can be there. Shardul has done well in the West Indies one-day game; he can be a backup. And then you have room for one more,” Ravi Shastri said.

India has not won an ICC title since MS Dhoni led the team to glory in the 2013 Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue will be one of the favourites for the tournament and will be desperate to lay their hands on the trophy on home soil.

Ishan Kishan At The Top Of The Order And The Others Have To Be Flexible – Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri wants to play Ishan Kishan at the top of the order, with other Indian top-order batters moving one step down the order as the left-right combination in the batting order will be crucial for the team’s success in the mega event.

“[Shall play Ishan Kishan] at the top of the order, nowhere else. And the others have to be flexible, Between Rohit, Virat, and Gill… that can be 2, 3, 4,” Ravi Shastri added.

Ishan Kishan was the best batter for the Indian team in the West Indies ODI series scoring three consecutive half-centuries for the team and is likely to be part of the India squad for the Asia Cup 2023. The Left-handed batter will look to seal his place in the ODI World Cup with a good performance in the continental event.