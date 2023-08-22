Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly hailed the Indian team’s selection for the Asia Cup 2023 and lauded the Indian pace bowling attack as a tremendous unit in the continental event. The Men in Blue has announced their 17-men squad for the Asia Cup on Monday, which will see the return of experienced KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer.

Team India will be one of the favourites to win the continental championship in Sri Lanka, as they have got a formidable unit to perform well in the sub-continental conditions. The Men in Blue will look to try and test of few players before finalizing their squad for the ODI World Cup in India.

Speaking on Star Sports, Sourav Ganguly praised India’s fast-bowling unit as one of the better units going into the tournament and wants the team to play determined cricket in forthcoming mega events to win the championship for India.

“The bowling attack – Shami Bumrah Siraj and Prasidh – cannot have a better bowling attack than this, India is a fantastic side – they just have to play good determined cricket in Asia Cup and World Cup,” Sourav Ganguly said.

Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna have returned to the ODI team after a major injury, as they proved their fitness in the ongoing Ireland T20 series. The speedster is expected to be given an opportunity to play in the continental event in Sri Lanka, as the Indian team’s chance will hugely depend on the performance of the bowlers in the tournament.

One Batting Slot Does Not Make Much A Difference – Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly shuts down the critics of the Indian team failing to identify the No.4 spot player going the ODI World Cup, as he feels that India has plenty of options to play at the middle order spot and asserting that the team has got enough options to identify their playing 11 going into Asia Cup 2023.

“India has enormous talent. I keep hearing about this that we don’t have this or that but we have too much and that is the problem that we cannot decide,” he stated.

“The No .4 spot Rahul (Dravid), selectors and Rohit (Sharma) need to decide that ‘this is my No 4 and I will continue with him. One batting slot does not make much of a difference,” Sourav Ganguly added.

Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav are the realistic options for India at the No.4 spot for the Asia Cup 2023, as they will try to give chances to the middle-order batters before finalizing their final squad for the ODI World Cup in India.