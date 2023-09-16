Asia Cup 2023: It Was Such A Strange Innings Because All He Wanted To Do Was Sweep – Deep Dasgupta Slams Suryakumar Yadav’s Batting Approach Against Bangladesh

Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta wasn’t too pleased with the batting approach of Suryakumar Yadav against Bangladesh in the final Super 4 game of the Asia Cup. The Indian 360 degree struggled to get going in the middle overs failing to make a significant contribution to the team on a tricky chase in Colombo.

Having reached the finals of the continental event, the Indian team opted to rest Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Virat Kohli in their playing 11 for the clash against Bangladesh to provide opportunities to Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, and Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the ODI World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav once failed to utilize the opportunity given to him in One-day Internationals and was dismissed by Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan.

Speaking on Star Sports, Deep Dasgupta was surprised and disappointed with Suryakumar Yadav trying to play only sweep shots of the spinners despite having a vast array of shots in his batting arsenal and believes that Yadav worked extremely hard to play that shot even though he was only able to connect on a few occasions, which ultimately led to his dismissal in the game.

“It was very strange for me because it seemed like that the only shot that he wanted to play was a sweep. I mean we have generally seen him being so good against the spinners, going over extra cover, mid-off, he has other options. It was such a strange innings because all he wanted to do was sweep.

“I can understand that he is struggling. I can understand when you go out there, you connect with a few and you feel confident. He was struggling to play that shot and he still went for it anyway,” Deep Dasgupta said.

After a string of poor performances in the previous two ODI series against West Indies and Australia Suryakumar Yadav was selected in the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup in India and was given a chance in the dead rubber against Bangladesh, but he once again fell short of making an impact for the Indian side.

The World No.1 T20 batter hasn’t established himself in the 50-over format of international cricket failing to make an impact in the given opportunities. The star batter can take the game away from the opponents in a quick time but has struggled to get going in the ODI cricket and would look to work on his batting before going into the marquee event in India.