Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Asia Cup 2023: He Is A Massive Temptation To Play In A Big Game – Sanjay Manjrekar Backs Suryakumar Yadav To Play World Cup For Team India

SW Desk

Sep 11, 2023 at 4:01 PM

Asia Cup 2023: He Is A Massive Temptation To Play In A Big Game &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar Backs Suryakumar Yadav To Play World Cup For Team India

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar sounded confident of Suryakumar Yadav playing a part in India’s World Cup campaign despite not being given a chance in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka. The World No.1 T20 batter hasn’t established himself in the 50-over format of international cricket failing to make an impact in the given opportunities.

Suryakumar Yadav is regarded as one of the most creative and naturally talented batters in the world as he redefined the shorter format of the game in recent years. The star batter can take the game away from the opponents in a quick time but has struggled to get going in the ODI cricket.

Speaking on Star Sports, Sanjay Manjrekar feels that KL Rahul was given the opportunity in the game against Pakistan to prove his match fitness and urged the Indian team management to give a chance to Suryakumar Yadav in forthcoming games. Manjrekar believes that the Indian 360-degree batter will play for India in the ODI World Cup at home given his ability to make a difference in crucial matches.

“Kl Rahul coming in at that position is good for Indian cricket because they wanted to test his match fitness out. If India is looking to test the waters before the World Cup, then you must give Suryakumar a game. His One-Day credentials are still in doubt and we don’t know if he would make the same kind of impact.

Sanjay Manjrekar
Sanjay Manjrekar Credits: Twitter

“I have no doubt that Suryakumar Yadav will play a World Cup match for India. Because just imagine Suryakumar warming the benches and you have got an incumbence like Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul playing. He is a massive temptation to play in a big game and a situation where you had a good start,” Sanjay Manjrekar said.

Suryakumar Yadav’s form has been a cause of concern for the Indian team in the 50-over format. The Mumbai-born batter has scored only two half-centuries in the 26 matches, he has played so far in ODIs with a poor average of 24.33.

That Will Be A Big Temptation India Will Not Be Able To Resist – Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar highlighted the importance of Suryakumar Yadav in the playing 11 for the ODI World Cup in India, as he can make a massive difference in the batting with his power-hitting skills and feels that the team management would be tempted to play him in the mega event in the country.

“With around 18 overs left and eight wickets in hand, Suryakumar can get you 60 off 28 balls and that can become a match-winning innings. In the World Cup, that will be a big temptation India will not be able to resist,” Sanjay Manjrekar added.

It was reported that the Indian team management has handed Suryakumar Yadav the new role of the finisher at the No.6 spot in the ODI team after his poor performance at the No.4 spot. He can be crucial for the team if finds his form in the 50-over cricket.

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

India National Cricket Team

Sanjay Manjrekar

Suryakumar Yadav

