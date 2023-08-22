Former Indian World Cup winner Madan Lal lambasts the team India selectors and management over the selection of unfit KL Rahul for the Asia Cup 2023 and questions the match fitness of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer as they will return to competitive cricket after a long-standing injury.

Team India has taken the gamble by picking KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in their squad for the Asia Cup, as they will return to the side without a match practice and it has been confirmed that the Indian wicket-keeper batter will miss out on the first game of India due to a fresh niggle and the selectors have named Sanju Samson as back-up wicket-keeper in the team.

Speaking on Aaj Tak, Madan Lal expressed his disappointment over the selection of the injured KL Rahul in the squad for the continental event and asserted that the team is still not unsure about the fitness of Shreyas Iyer and believes that the star duo should have been picked in the squad after proving his match fitness.

“I don’t think the selectors and team management are still sure whether KL Rahul is fit or not. What injury or niggle? They should have specified that. They have kept Shreyas Iyer. There’s still no surety about his fitness”.

“They haven’t played any competitive cricket. They should have been picked after they had proved their match fitness. Batting in the nets and batting in the middle are two different things,” Madan Lal said.

Shreyas Iyer has been out since March 2023 with a back issue and KL Rahul has been out of action since May 2023 after suffering a thigh injury and they are expected to solve India’s middle order woes in the 50-over format going into the important ODI World Cup. Young Tilak Varma and under-performing Suryakumar Yadav are selected as backup options in the 17-men squad for the Asia Cup 2023.

Yuzvendra Chahal Is A Genuine Wicket-taker And A Match-winner – Madan Lal

Madan Lal is surprised by the exclusion of ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal from the India squad for the Asia Cup 2023, as they have selected only one wrist spinner in the team and believes that he is a genuine match-winner in the team and questioned the selection of Axar Patel in the team for the continental event as he offers the same dimension of the Indian-all rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

“The thing that has surprised me the most is Yuzvendra Chahal’s absence. They said there should only be one wrist spinner. Chahal is a genuine wicket-taker and a match-winner. His absence was surprising”.

“Yes, Axar Patel has done well in the last two-three years. I’m not criticising him but you have Ravindra Jadeja to do what he does. You need wicket-takers if you want to win matches. Apart from Chahal’s absence and the inclusion of unfit players, the squad was largely on the expected lines,” Madan Lal added.

Though he has performed well for India, he could not find a place in the playing 11 due to the playing combinations and Yuzvendra Chahal fell out of favour for the Indian team as the team management is looking at playing Axar Patel in the team as he can give some runs batting lower down the order.