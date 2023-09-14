Asia Cup 2023: Naseem Shah Out Of The Asia Cup Due To Injury, Zaman Khan To Makes His Debut Against Sri Lanka

Young Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has withdrawn from the Asia Cup 2023, who injured his bowling shoulder during the game against arch-rivals India in the Super Four stage of the continental event while Haris Rauf will also be unavailable for the game against Sri Lanka as a precautionary measure.

The injuries to key pacers will be a big blow for the Men in Green going into their final Super 4 game against Sri Lanka on Thursday. Naseem Shah left the field after bowling two balls in the penultimate over of the match on the other hand, Haris Rauf did not enter the field as he complained of right flank discomfort.

Pakistan doctor Sohail Saleem revealed that the team does not want to take a chance on injury ahead of the ODI World Cup, as the team management wants to take care of their primary bowlers going into the marquee event in India.

“These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team’s medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup.”

In Pakistan’s chase against India, which finished on 128 for a 228-run loss and impacted Pakistan’s prospects of making the Asia Cup final, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf did not walk out bat for the Men in Green in the game.

Naseem Shah has the ability to bowl with high pace at any stage of innings making a quite lethal pacer in Pakistan’s bowling attack and was impressive against the Men in Blue in the Super 4 match, but was unfortunate to not pick up a wicket in the game against the mighty Indian batters.

Haris Rauf is one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket and has been a standout bowler in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 picking up 9 wickets from four games The right-arm bowler has been in excellent form for Pakistan in one-day international cricket, and his absence might be important for the squad moving into the Super 4 stage match in Sri Lanka.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has selected Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as backup players for the remainder of the tournament. Zaman Khan will make his ODI debut for Pakistan in the International game in a must-win clash against Sri Lanka on Thursday.