The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has once again taken its stand to play the Asia Cup 2023 in the hybrid model to play a few games in the UAE which is opposed by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) citing the logistical issues and extreme heat condition in September just before the all-important ODI World Cup later this year.

BCCI president and ACC Chairman Jay Shah has already announced that India won’t be visiting Pakistan for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup citing the security reason and said that ACC will look for other possible venues to host the event.

Earlier, it was reported that the tournament was likely to be played in Pakistan with another overseas venue to host India games. Pakistan reportedly proposed the idea of hosting India’s matches in Dubai.

Speaking to Espncricinfo, SLC officials revealed that they have written their opposition to hosting the tournament in the hybrid model as it would not be feasible for them having the ODI World Cup in October-November in India.

“We have written to the ACC to say that we are against the hybrid model, But beyond that, no final decision has been reached. It’s very hot in the UAE at that time of year,” SLC Official told about Asia Cup 2023.

The official also said that they would be happy to host the high-octane tournament, stating that the Pakistan team would remain the official host of the continental event.

“If the offer is there to play the tournament in Sri Lanka, we will take it. Pakistan will be the official host,” he said.

While Pakistan is looking set to lose the hosting rights for Asia Cup 2023, as they have no support from the neighbouring nation. Sri Lanka is reportedly set to host the 6-team competition this year and it will be interesting to see whether Pakistan participate in the event if it is moved out of the country.

As per reports, a final decision on the matter is expected by the end of this month with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan backing the move to host the event in the island nation.

Pakistan May Not Play Asia Cup 2023 If It Moved Out Their Country

It was reported that Pakistan Cricket Board would take a strong stance on the Asia Cup 2023 hosting rights if the matches are moved out of Pakistan and it is said that the Men in Green would boycott the event if it’s moved out of their nation.

“The PCB presented a hybrid model that resolves issues of logistics and travel and production. The board reiterated its position that we won’t play the Asia Cup if the Pakistan plus neutral venue model is rejected.”

Meanwhile, it was reported that the BCCI has begun preparations for a potential five-nation tournament, which could be held during the window of the Asia Cup in September if things don’t go according to their plan in the ACC meeting later this month.