The BCCI, on August 21, 2023, announced the Team India squad for the Asia Cup 2023 which saw the return of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul back into the side for the continental tournament. The Asia Cup begins on August 30 and will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will co-host the 2023 Asia Cup, which will take place from August 30 to September 17.

The Asia Cup will be a crucial test for India’s World Cup preparations, which will begin in October, and it will also aid selectors in making decisions for the premier competition.

On September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka, India’s Asia Cup campaign will get underway with a historic matchup versus Pakistan. Rohit Sharma will captain the side in the Asia Cup 2023, while Hardik Pandya was named his deputy.

Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback to ODI cricket after a break of more than a year is also commemorated by the squad. Bumrah will put himself to the test in the 50-over format leading up to the World Cup after demonstrating his fitness in the current T20I series against Ireland.

Mohammed Siraj’s comeback to the team after missing time with an injured ankle will help India’s speed attack.

Tilak Varma was selected for India’s Asia Cup team as a result of his impressive showing against the West Indies during the tour’s conclusion this month.

“Shreyas Iyer Has Been Declared Fully Fit, KL Rahul Is Carrying A Niggle”- Ajit Agarkar

A big question ahead of Team India’s selection meeting for the Asia Cup 2023 was the fitness of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. Both have made it to the squad.

Shreyas Iyer, a middle-order batsman, has been deemed fully fit, according to Team India chief selector Ajit Agarkar, while KL Rahul is experiencing some discomfort but is anticipated to be OK by the second or third Asia Cup match.

“Shreyas Iyer has been declared fully fit. It is great news. KL Rahul is carrying a niggle. But we expect him to get fit by the second or third game of the Asia Cup. These two are extremely important players for us,” Agarkar said in the presser.

The tournament will kick off with a clash between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan, Pakistan.

Pakistan, India, and Nepal are in Group A while Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka are in Group B.