Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the best Indian batters in the history of cricket. With over 25,000 international runs in the last decade or so, the Indian veteran is known for his consistency in International Cricket in all three formats of the games. The 34-year-old has been Men in Blue’s best batter in red-ball cricket and white-ball cricket over the years.

According to the reports, a cricket fan and a diamond businessman from Surat is planning to gift the star batter with a bat made of a diamond to express his admiration for Virat Kohli. The diamond’s bat worth is said to be around to be 10 Lakhs.

According to the reports in India Today, a top cricketer is said to be gifted a diamond bat worth 10 lakhs, and the size of the bat is said to be around 15mm to 5mm. The reports further added that the bat would be made up of natural diamonds, not a lab-grown one.

“A top cricketer of the country was to be gifted a natural diamond bat. It is very difficult without a machine to tell the difference between a lab-grown diamond and a natural diamond when it is prepared. You won’t be able to tell by looking at it with your eyes. Now the diamond trader, who wanted to gift the diamond bat to the big cricketer, said that it should be known only by seeing that it is a natural diamond and not a lab-grown diamond.

“The bat is worth around INR 10 lakhs and the size is 15mm to 5mm, so we thought That the skin of a natural diamond which is made by God does not exactly match the screen of a lab-grown diamond. So we had the idea and we kept the skin of a rough diamond till polished. This was a very clear instruction because it was going to be a top Indian cricketer. He wanted to gift a natural diamond and not a lab-grown diamond,” A Report said in India Today.

The Indian batting maestro was a part of India’s victorious 2011 and 2013 Champions Trophy campaigns. He was India’s leading run scorer in the ICC events and captained the Indian team in all three formats for over five years.

Virat Kohli is a brilliant batter across the three formats of the game, his domination in ODI Cricket has been of a different level altogether and he would walk into any team in world cricket. Kohli has smashed three ODI hundreds in 2023 and would continue his form going into the Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023.