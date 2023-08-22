Former Indian World Cup winner Sunil Gavaskar backs the selection of Indian wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul for Asia Cup 2023 despite picking up niggle during his rehabilitation at NCA. The 31-year-old has returned to the Indian team after a long-standing injury that he picked up during IPL 2023.

KL Rahul’s career has been marred by injuries and has injured himself during the Royal Challengers Bangalore game in the IPL 2023. The wicket-keeper batter missed out on the majority of the 2023 season due to an injury but is working to put his best foot forward to be fit for the marquee event in the country after 12 long years.

Speaking to India Today after the Asia Cup team selection, Sunil Gavaskar feels that it is fair to give KL Rahul a chance to recover from the niggle as they got enough time to come back into the team and recalled his contribution for the team’s success in the ODI format of the game.

“Let’s see what his injury is like. There are another 10 days to go before the tournament starts. As far as India is concerned, there are 11 days to go. That’s enough time to recover from a niggle. And there are more matches as well, right till the middle of September”.

“I think it will be fair to give KL Rahul (a chance) after all that he has done for India in the past, to give him the opportunity to recover,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

KL Rahul can be played in different positions according to match situations. The Karnataka batter has got better experience playing in different positions for the Indian team. The experience of the players will be handy for the Indian team going into the Asia Cup and World Cup.

It’s Only Fair To Give KL Rahul The Time To Recover From The Little Niggle – Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar hailed KL Rahul as a brilliant player for India in ODI cricket and feels that he will achieve full fitness once he starts playing more games for the team and backs him to come good for India in the Asia Cup 2023 and wants to test him in few games in the continental event.

“We all know what a classy player he is. Give him the chance to recover, let him play a few matches and thereby you will see his fitness.

“If he doesn’t stand up at the Asia Cup, then maybe you have to look at someone else for the Asia Cup, but at this particular point in time, it’s only fair to give KL Rahul the time to recover from the little niggle he has got. And then test him out in the matches that will happen maybe post the India-Pakistan game on September 2. Test him out in those games,” Sunil Gavaskar added.

KL Rahul’s batting has helped the Indian team to play four frontline batters at the top of the orders as he plays the role of the finisher alongside Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja in the lower order down the order and can be crucial for the team in the lower-middle order.