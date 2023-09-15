SportzWiki Logo
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: This Was Not The Best Batting Order… – Shahid Afridi Slams Pakistan Team Management

SW Desk

Sep 15, 2023 at 11:37 AM

Asia Cup 2023: This Was Not The Best Batting Order&#8230; &#8211; Shahid Afridi Slams Pakistan Team Management

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi expressed his disappointment with the team management’s decision to make changes in the batting order for the crucial Asia Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka. In the must-win game between the two quality sides Pakistan skipper Babar Azam made the unexpected decision to bat first after winning the toss on a day when the game was interrupted by rain.

The Men in Green batting line struggled to get going against India in a game with the team facing a humiliating defeat of 228 runs in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup, which eventually made the Sri Lanka match virtually semifinal between both sides in Colombo.

Coming into the game against Sri Lanka, Pakistan opted to first and made five changes to their playing 11 with Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Salman Ali Agha missed out, replaced by Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Wasim and Zaman Khan.

Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam were removed early. Abdullah Shafique scored a half-century, but the other batters failed to contribute, and at one point the Men in Green were reduced to 130/5 before Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed stabilised Pakistan’s innings to assist their team in achieving, a total of 252/7 at the end of the 50 overs.

Shahid Afridi
Shahid Afridi Credits: Twitter

Taking His X handle, According to Shahid Afridi, Pakistan failed to send the right player at the right moment and their batting lineup against Sri Lanka wasn’t as strong as it could have been.

“Did Pakistan miss the trick? We could have made better choices in the batting order. What do you guys think? In my opinion, this was not the best batting order according to the situation. @Asiacup2023,” Shahid Afridi wrote on his X handle.

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by two wickets using the DLS technique to advance to the Asia Cup 2023 final. Sri Lanka overcame the total in the final ball of the game 42 thanks in part to a heroic batting performance from Kusal Mendis (91) and Charith Asalanka (49 not out). Pakistan got so close, but in the end, a few small overthrow runs cost them dearly in a game of fine margin.

Dasun Shanaka’s led side has performed extremely well in the continental event despite missing a few key players due to the Injury and they will take on the high-quality India in the final on Sunday.

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

Babar Azam

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Shahid Afridi

