Two former world champions, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest were reportedly booked to lock horns at Wrestlemania 41. This is the reason that WWE recently traded the duo Smackdown from Raw. But in changed circumstances, this match has already been scrapped from the card due to fan backlash and WWE now has backup plans for one of them.

Seeds for the above-mentioned match at Wrestlemania 41 were planted during the Men’s Royal Rumble, where Priest eliminated McIntyre. However, LA Knight was busy showcasing his skills against Logan Paul and the elimination went down unceremoniously. McIntyre was reportedly unhappy with this and even stormed out of the Lucas Oil Stadium after that elimination.

The situation was thereafter indirectly addressed on Smackdown in a promo where Knight took verbal jabs at McIntyre for acting like a baby. In a follow-up update, Billi Bhatti of The Dirt Sheets is now reporting that WWE is now discussing Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight for WrestleMania 41, based on their Royal Rumble controversy.

It seems like WWE could have given serious thought to the match especially after McIntyre pinned Knight in a triple threat match, which also involved Jimmy Uso, to qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber match. Time will tell how WWE will engage the duo in their official Wrestlemania 41 feud on Smackdown.

In further updates from Dr. Chris Featherstone, WWE has re-evaluated their plans for Drew McIntyre at Wrestlemania 41 after seeing the social media reaction to his earlier planned feud against Priest,

“Sources within WWE have informed me that the online backlash of Drew McIntyre’s potential WrestleMania opponent has opened up internal discussions to re-evaluate current plans.”

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (TBA)

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (TBA)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight (TBA)

– AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)