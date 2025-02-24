In addition to the already announced title match for this week’s AEW Dynamite, two new matches have been added to the show, and in one of those, the former challenger of the TBS championship will try to gain back momentums after the big loss in her home country of Australia for the title.

On the latest bygone episode of Collision, Lexy Nair was in the ring to interview Harley Cameron in a segment that was already confirmed on last week’s AEW Dynamite. Cameron talked about being a little blonde girl in Australia who grew up with big dreams, watching wrestling with her grandmother whom she also told about having aspirations to be a professional wrestler. Cameron further promised to keep going until everyone in AEW felt the wrath to end the segment.

To set up a match with Cameron on AEW Dynamite, Deonna Purazzo & Taya Valkyrie were seen backstage with Lexy Nair and they filed an issue with Cameron getting all of this attention. After coming up short at AEW Grand Slam, Deonna suggested that she should move to the back of the line or be moved out of the way.

AEW Revolution 2025: Mariah May Rematch And Steel Cage Match Set For PPV

In response to this segment, it was later confirmed that Harley Cameron vs. Deonna Purrazzo will take place on this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Cameron is coming off a big loss against Mercedes Mone at Grand Slam which marked her first-ever solo PPV match in AEW. As for Purrazzo, she is trying to capture a TBS title shot.

Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith was also announced, as Don Callis put a bounty on Ospreay’s head ahead of next month’s Revolution PPV show. Thus, Ospreay will be looking forward to gaining some momentum ahead of his newly-accepted steel cage match against Kyle Fletcher.

AEW Dynamite: Harley Cameron “Wants To Ride Mone Train”

This Wednesday, 2/26@TBSNetwork + @StreamOnMax

San Diego, CA

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@DeonnaPurrazzo vs @harleycameron_ After the challenge was made on #AEWCollision tonight, it’s been accepted for Wednesday Night Dynamite!

Will The Virtuosa Feel The Wrath

THIS WEDNESDAY? pic.twitter.com/aliedYsv1V — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 23, 2025

This Wednesday, 2/26@TBSNetwork + @StreamOnMax

San Diego, CA

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@bountykeith vs @WillOspreay On the path to the steel cage at Revolution, @TheDonCallis has hired a bounty hunter to hurt The Aerial Assassin:

Bryan Keith vs Will Ospreay

THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/kHuSt9yTWO — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 23, 2025

The February 26 episode of AEW Dynamite takes place at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

AEW Dynamite February 26 episode match card

– AEW International title: Konosuke Takeshita defends against Orange Cassidy

– Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith

– Harley Cameron vs. Deonna Purrazzo