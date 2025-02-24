The two bitter rivals in All Elite Wrestling will finish up their rivalry in the final match of a trilogy at AEW Grand Slam. With the AEW Women’s World Championship hanging in the balance, Mariah May will challenge the champion Toni Storm in what would mark their third pay-per-view outing.

The title rematch has officially been added to the AEW Revolution 2025 match card as an aftermath of what transpired on this week’s Collision. Toni Storm was seen walking in the backstage area when she was attacked by Mariah May. After blindsiding Storm, Mariah dragged her to the stage and head-butted her.

Taking a microphone, Mariah called for a spotlight. She stated that Storm never knew how to write an ending and that she herself would write the end in Storm’s blood. As such, Mariah wanted them to have a Hollywood ending at AEW Revolution 2025. Later that night, the rematch was officially promoted on AEW’s social media accounts.

In the first PPV show of this year from All Elite Wrestling, AEW Grand Slam 2025, – “Timeless” Toni Storm defeated Mariah May (c) to win the AEW Women’s World Championship for the fourth time in her career. Before this, Mariah won the title at All In PPV in August of last year which makes their scheduled match at AEW Revolution 2025 a rubber match.

Also set for AEW Revolution 2025 is a steel cage match between former United Empire members Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher who’ve recently turned into bitter rivals. Fletcher accepted Ospreay’s challenge issued at AEW Grand Slam Australia for a cage fight during Saturday’s Collision to make the match, official.

AEW Revolution 2025 PPV Match Card

The AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, March 9 at the iconic Crypto.com Arena FKA Staples Center in Los Angeles, California in what would mark AEW’s first show in LA. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Cope

– AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm defends against Mariah May

– Big Boom AJ vs. TBA

– Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage Match

– Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW International Championship

– MJF vs. Hangman Page

– TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defends against Momo Watanabe

