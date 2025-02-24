As if the already announced title matches were not enough to attract the audience, WWE Raw has added new lineups to the latest upcoming episode to amp things up to the fullest for the annual Elimination Chamber premium live event set for this weekend.

Amid their ongoing altercations on WWE Raw for weeks, Penta will collide with two UK natives – Pete Dunne, and Ludwig Kaiser on the show in a triple threat. Going by the no-DQ environment of the match, this one should certainly turn out to be a slobberknocker of a contest.

CM Punk, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins, three performers for this year’s Elimination Chamber match will be there on WWE Raw to speak their minds before heading into the bout that guarantees a Wrestlemania main event spot. “Days before they compete inside the Elimination Chamber, CM Punk, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Logan Paul will be live on Raw,” reads the preview on WWE’s official website.

On the February 10 WWE Raw on Netflix, it was announced that IYO SKY will face Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship on the Buffalo, New York, March 3 red brand episode. With that match set for next week, the champion Ripley will be there on tonight’s edition to deliver a message to SKY.

The Men’s world heavyweight champion Gunther will also be there on WWE Raw after mocking “Main Event” Jey Uso last week on Raw and suggesting that his WrestleMania challenger is way out of his league. The champion got already involved in a heated exchange with the Royal Rumble winner and their rivalry is expected to intensify as time progresses.

WWE Raw February 24 episode match card

WWE Raw February 24 episode will serve as the go-home episode for the annual Elimination Chamber premium live event and it takes place at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Dakota Kai

– The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs. LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde)

– Penta vs. Pete Dunne vs. Ludwig Kaiser

– We’ll hear from Gunther

– Rhea Ripley has a message for IYO SKY

– CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul will appear