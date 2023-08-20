Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali feels that Men in Green has got a more stable middle order than the Indian team going into the Asia Cup 2023. India and Pakistan will walk in one of the favourites to win the continental event starting on August 30.

India had been facing a middle-order problem, particularly for the No. 4 spot, ever since the 2015 World Cup as they have struggled to find a proper No.4 batter in the ODI team, as they have tried and tested several players in that position, which could prove costly for the Men in Blue going into the Asia Cup and World Cup.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Basit Ali feels that Pakistan has got a settled unit in the batting going into the continental event with top-quality batters taking up the spot in the playing 11 with proper backup options, while the Indian team has got struggled to find their middle order batters in the team, as they are trying out different player for that spot.

“We have Babar, Fakhar, Imam, and Rizwan at the top, Iftikhar and Salman Ali in the middle and Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz can be a bit handy down the order.

“In comparison, we have a better middle order than India. If Ishan Kishan plays at no. 5, fingers are crossed. No idea how will he perform there. India could also play Tilak Varma at no. 3 and bring Kohli at no. 4,” Basit Ali said.

Babar Azam has an average of over 59 runs in 50 overs format in 98 innings and will look to contribute to the team’s success in the forthcoming events. Iftikhar Ahmed will have a chance to make that spot his own if provided an opportunity in the Asia Cup with Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz forming the lower-middle order batting for the team.

India Will Face Problems At No.4, 5, and 6 – Basit Ali

Basit Ali feels that the Indian team will face problems in the middle-order batting, as they have enough resources at the top of the order and believes that the Men in Blue chances in the World Cup will largely depend on India’s top three and reckons that it would difficult to beat them if the top order performs well in the marquee events.

“India will face problems at no. 4, 5 and 6. They have three top-class batters Rohit, Virat, and Gill at the top. India will depend on their top three. If they perform, it will be difficult to beat India at the World Cup and the Asia Cup” Basit Ali added.

Since India’s victory in the 2013 Champions Trophy, India has advanced to the ODI World Cup semifinals in 2015, the T20 World Cup final in 2016, the ODI World Cup final in 2019, and the 2021 and 2023 WTC Final but could not win a single championship and they will be pumped up to lay their hands on the trophy after 12 long years.