Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly shuts down the critics of the Indian team failing to identify the No.4 spot player going the ODI World Cup, as he feels that India has plenty of options to play at the middle order spot in the absence of Shreyas Iyer for the marquee event.

The number of players tried and tested in this position, gives an impression that the team has not sorted the crucial No.4 player for the team going into the Asia Cup 2023, as the selectors and team management is still awaiting the response of the medical team in regards to the selection of Shreyas Iyer in the squad.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Denver event, Sourav Ganguly feels that the Indian team has got enough options to play at the middle order spot and reckons that Tilak Varma can be a good option in the squad, as he can provide a left-right combination in the team and feels that Yashasvi Jaiswal can also be an option for the Men In Blue at the top of the order.

“Who said we don’t have a No. 4? We have so many (batsmen) who can bat at that spot. I think differently; my mindset is different. This is a fantastic side, I see Tilak Varma as an option, being a left-hander,” Sourav Ganguly said.

“He (Tilak) is a very good young player, not with much experience, but it does not matter. I also want to see the young left-hander (Yashasvi Jaiswal) in the side at the top of the order. He has enormous ability and he’s fearless. So, this is a great side,” Sourav Ganguly added.

Tilak Varma has grabbed the eyes of many experts and fans for his outstanding performance in the T20 series against the West Indies. The 20-year-old has impressed everyone with his fearless batting approach in the T20 format and can be a good option for the Indian team in the 50-over format of the game.

India had been facing a middle-order problem, particularly for the No. 4 spot, ever since the 2015 World Cup, as the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma too admitted that the team has struggled to find a player of Yuvraj Singh calibre in the team after he retired from the game.

Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, And The Selectors Have Plenty Of Choices – Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly feels that India has a lot of left-hander options to pick up for the Asia Cup 2023 stating the names of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, and Ishan Kishan in the team and asserting that the team has got enough options to identify their playing 11 going into Asia Cup 2023.

“It has to be a team of experience and people who don’t have any scars — like Jaiswal, Varma, Ishan Kishan. They can go and play fearless cricket. Rahul (Dravid), Rohit, and the selectors have plenty of choices; they just have to identify and pick the best XI,” Sourav Ganguly further added.

With India’s No.4 spot under the debate, many believe that Left-handed batters Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma can take up that role in the absence of Shreyas Iyer. It would be an interesting move by the Indian team management to include Tilak Varma for the Asia Cup 2023, as the team has got only Asia Cup and Australia series to confirm the India squad for World Cup in India.