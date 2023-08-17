Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed feels that Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi could have been the point of difference between the two sides in the T20 final against England in the 2022 T20 World Cup. The left-arm pacer picked up a knee injury in the 13th over of England’s innings in the T20 World Cup final which proved to be costly for the Men in Green in the mega final.

The 23-year-old bowled only two overs before picking up the injury in the grand finals, the Left-arm pacer walked out of the field in pain during the 16th over of the game after bowling his first ball itself having injured himself while taking the catch of Harry Brook.

Speaking in an interview with Cricwick, Iftikhar Ahmed feels that Men in Green could have won the T20 World Cup in Australia as the pitch was assisting the seamers in the middle and said that it was unfortunate for him to complete the overs and dismissed the fact of the Pakistan batters weakness against the spinners and added that the Pakistan batters are best players of the spin bowling

“I believe had Shaheen not injured himself, we would have won the T20 World Cup. It was a tricky pitch and seamers were getting help. It wasn’t a spinner’s pitch, but I had to bowl because we had no option.”

“These are just false talks that Pakistan batters can’t play spinners. If we don’t play spinners well, then who will play? Will Australia, England, or New Zealand play? We have grown up playing on spin-friendly wickets and have played in Bangladesh and Dubai where you get spin from the first over. I feel Pakistan batters are the best players of spin,” Iftikhar Ahmed said.

Pakistan will start as one of the favourites to lift the ODI World Cup, set to be played in India in October and November, as they have got a formidable team, as they have got excellent batters and bowlers to do well in the Sub Continental conditions as they will look win the championship in the neighbouring country.

Babar Azam As A Captain Is As Big As He Is A Player – Iftikhar Ahmed

Iftikhar Ahmed hailed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for leading the team by example of playing fearless cricket in all three formats of the game and said that he always supported the players in the team supporting them to play to their strengths.

“Babar Azam as a captain is as big as he is a player. He himself leads by example by playing fearless cricket and also urges his teammates to play fearlessly. He has told the players to talk to him openly about whatever is bothering them and he tries to solve it. He has always supported the players,” Iftikhar Ahmed added.

Babar Azam will have a huge test in his captaincy skills as they will play Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023 this year, as his gameplay and captaincy will be crucial for their team in the ICC events.