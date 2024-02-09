sportzwiki logo
Attempt To Tarnish The Image Of My Wife Is Improper: Ravindra Jadeja Hits Back At His Father

Sportzwiki Editor

Feb 9, 2024 at 2:57 PM

Attempt To Tarnish The Image Of My Wife Is Improper: Ravindra Jadeja Hits Back At His Father

Ravindra Jadeja has hit back at his father Anirudhsinh after the latter claimed that the relationship between him and his son has turned sour due to his wife Rivaba Jadeja.

In a recent interview with a news outlet, Jadeja senior claimed that the relationship between the cricketer and the rest of the family started deteriorating just two-three months after he got married in 2016. He blamed Rivaba for the rift in the family and also stated that he is not in touch with his son now. The India allrounder’s father also stated that his son is not in touch with any member of the family.

“Do you want me to tell you one truth? I have absolutely no relation with Ravindra nand his wife, Rivaba. We don’t call them, and they don’t call us,” Jadeja’s father has told Divya Bhaskar in an interview.

“The issues started after two or three months of their marriage. I currently live alone in Jamnagar, while Ravindra resides in a separate bungalow of his own. He lives in the same city, but I don’t get to see him. I don’t know what magic his wife has done on him,” he added.

Ravindra Jadeja hits back:

Ravindra Jadeja has now hit back at his father and called his interview scripted as he urged the fans to ignore it. In a note written in Gujarati, the allrounder requested his father not to tarnish the image of his wife as he called his allegations fake and meaningless.

“The things mentioned in the dubious interview to Divya Bhaskar are meaningless and false. Those are one-sided comments that I deny them. The attempt to tarnish the image of my wife is improper and condemnable. I too have a lot to say but it is better that I don’t reveal those things in public,” read the note from the cricketer.

Ravindra Jadeja is currently busy with the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England. The left-arm spinner had to miss the second Test due to a hamstring injury that he sustained in the first Test. He is expected to be fit in time for the third Test, scheduled to be played from February 15 in Rajkot.

Anirudhsinh Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja

Rivaba Jadeja

Online Privacy Policy