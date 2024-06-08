AUS vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction Today For ICC T20 World Cup Match 2024

Introduction

Australia and England are set to face off in the 17th game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The match will take place at the iconic Kensington Oval in Barbados. This encounter promises to be thrilling as both teams have a lot at stake.

Match Overview

Article Title AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Australia & England Series name ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Date 8-June-24 Category AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Stadium Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

Team Performances and Key Players

Australia’s Journey So Far

Australia kicked off their campaign with a victory over Oman. Despite struggling with their batting, crucial fifties from David Warner and Marcus Stoinis helped them post 164 for 5. They successfully restricted Oman to 125 for 9. With another win, Australia will likely secure their place in the next round.

Key Players for Australia

– David Warner: Warner’s experience and recent form make him a critical player. He scored a match-winning fifty against Oman.

– Marcus Stoinis: His all-round performance is vital for the team’s balance.

– Mitchell Marsh: As the captain, Marsh’s leadership and batting are crucial.

England’s Situation

England’s first match against Scotland was washed out, putting them under pressure. With Scotland beating Namibia, England cannot afford another slip-up. The defending champions need a win to stay in contention.

Key Players for England

– Jos Buttler: The captain is known for his aggressive batting and leadership.

– Phil Salt: In excellent form, Salt is expected to score big.

– Moeen Ali: His all-round abilities are essential for England.

AUS vs ENG Head-to-Head Statistics

Date Ground Result 13/06/2005 The Rose Bowl England won by 100 runs 09/01/2007 Sydney Cricket Ground Australia won by 77 runs 14/09/2007 Newlands Australia won by 8 wickets 30/08/2009 Old Trafford No Result 16/05/2010 Kensington Oval England won by 7 wickets 12/01/2011 Adelaide Oval England won by 1 wicket 14/01/2011 Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia won by 4 runs 29/08/2013 The Rose Bowl Australia won by 39 runs 31/08/2013 Riverside Ground England won by 27 runs 29/01/2014 Bellerive Oval Australia won by 13 runs 31/01/2014 Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia won by 8 wickets 02/02/2014 ANZ Stadium Australia won by 84 runs 31/08/2015 Sophia Gardens England won by 5 runs 07/02/2018 Bellerive Oval Australia won by 5 wickets 10/02/2018 Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia won by 7 wickets 27/06/2018 Edgbaston England won by 28 runs 04/09/2020 The Rose Bowl England won by 2 runs 06/09/2020 The Rose Bowl England won by 6 wickets 08/09/2020 The Rose Bowl Australia won by 5 wickets 30/10/2021 Dubai International Cricket Stadium England won by 8 wickets 09/10/2022 Perth Stadium England won by 8 runs 12/10/2022 Manuka Oval England won by 8 runs 14/10/2022 Manuka Oval No Result

Probable Playing XI

Australia:

– David Warner

– Travis Head

– Mitchell Marsh (c)

– Glenn Maxwell

– Marcus Stoinis

– Tim David

– Matthew Wade (wk)

– Mitchell Starc

– Pat Cummins

– Adam Zampa

– Josh Hazlewood

England:

– Jos Buttler (c & wk)

– Philip Salt

– Will Jacks

– Jonny Bairstow

– Harry Brook

– Moeen Ali

– Liam Livingstone

– Chris Jordan

– Jofra Archer

– Adil Rashid

– Mark Wood

Aus vs Eng Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Captaincy Picks

– Phil Salt: His current form is exceptional, making him a strong captaincy pick.

– David Warner: Known for performing in big matches, Warner is another top choice.

Top Picks

– Jos Buttler: Dependable and aggressive, Buttler is expected to score heavily.

– Mitchell Marsh: Despite a slow start, Marsh’s experience and skill make him a valuable player.

Aus vs Eng Dream11/Fantasy Team Suggestions

Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

– Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt

– Batsmen: David Warner, Harry Brook, Travis Head

– Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Moeen Ali

– Bowlers: Mark Wood, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

– Captain: David Warner

– Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Grand Leagues

– Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler

– Batsmen: David Warner, Travis Head, Jonny Bairstow

– Allrounders: Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis

– Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid

– Captain: Phil Salt

– Vice-Captain: Will Jacks

AUS vs ENG Dream11 FAQs

Q: Where can I watch the AUS vs ENG match live?

A: The match will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Q: Who are the top players to watch in AUS vs ENG match?

A: Key players include David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Jos Buttler, and Phil Salt.

Q: What are the head-to-head stats between Australia and England in T20Is?

A: Australia has won 10 matches, and England has won 11 out of the 23 T20Is played between them.

Q: What is the venue for the AUS vs ENG match?

A: The match will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Q: Who should be the captain and vice-captain in Dream11 for AUS vs ENG?

A: Recommended captaincy picks are David Warner and Phil Salt, with Marcus Stoinis and Will Jacks as vice-captains.

Conclusion

The Australia vs England match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is set to be an exciting contest. Both teams have strong line-ups and are eager to secure a win. Make sure to use the Dream11 fantasy tips provided to create a winning team. Enjoy the match and may the best team win!

