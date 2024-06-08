AUS vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction Today For ICC T20 World Cup Match 2024

Introduction
Australia and England are set to face off in the 17th game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The match will take place at the iconic Kensington Oval in Barbados. This encounter promises to be thrilling as both teams have a lot at stake.
Match Overview
|Article Title
|AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|Australia & England
|Series name
|ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024
|Date
|8-June-24
|Category
|AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming
|Disney+Hotstar app and website
Team Performances and Key Players
Australia’s Journey So Far
Australia kicked off their campaign with a victory over Oman. Despite struggling with their batting, crucial fifties from David Warner and Marcus Stoinis helped them post 164 for 5. They successfully restricted Oman to 125 for 9. With another win, Australia will likely secure their place in the next round.
Key Players for Australia
– David Warner: Warner’s experience and recent form make him a critical player. He scored a match-winning fifty against Oman.
– Marcus Stoinis: His all-round performance is vital for the team’s balance.
– Mitchell Marsh: As the captain, Marsh’s leadership and batting are crucial.
England’s Situation
England’s first match against Scotland was washed out, putting them under pressure. With Scotland beating Namibia, England cannot afford another slip-up. The defending champions need a win to stay in contention.
Key Players for England
– Jos Buttler: The captain is known for his aggressive batting and leadership.
– Phil Salt: In excellent form, Salt is expected to score big.
– Moeen Ali: His all-round abilities are essential for England.
AUS vs ENG Head-to-Head Statistics
|Date
|Ground
|Result
|13/06/2005
|The Rose Bowl
|England won by 100 runs
|09/01/2007
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Australia won by 77 runs
|14/09/2007
|Newlands
|Australia won by 8 wickets
|30/08/2009
|Old Trafford
|No Result
|16/05/2010
|Kensington Oval
|England won by 7 wickets
|12/01/2011
|Adelaide Oval
|England won by 1 wicket
|14/01/2011
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Australia won by 4 runs
|29/08/2013
|The Rose Bowl
|Australia won by 39 runs
|31/08/2013
|Riverside Ground
|England won by 27 runs
|29/01/2014
|Bellerive Oval
|Australia won by 13 runs
|31/01/2014
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Australia won by 8 wickets
|02/02/2014
|ANZ Stadium
|Australia won by 84 runs
|31/08/2015
|Sophia Gardens
|England won by 5 runs
|07/02/2018
|Bellerive Oval
|Australia won by 5 wickets
|10/02/2018
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Australia won by 7 wickets
|27/06/2018
|Edgbaston
|England won by 28 runs
|04/09/2020
|The Rose Bowl
|England won by 2 runs
|06/09/2020
|The Rose Bowl
|England won by 6 wickets
|08/09/2020
|The Rose Bowl
|Australia won by 5 wickets
|30/10/2021
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|England won by 8 wickets
|09/10/2022
|Perth Stadium
|England won by 8 runs
|12/10/2022
|Manuka Oval
|England won by 8 runs
|14/10/2022
|Manuka Oval
|No Result
Probable Playing XI
Australia:
– David Warner
– Travis Head
– Mitchell Marsh (c)
– Glenn Maxwell
– Marcus Stoinis
– Tim David
– Matthew Wade (wk)
– Mitchell Starc
– Pat Cummins
– Adam Zampa
– Josh Hazlewood
England:
– Jos Buttler (c & wk)
– Philip Salt
– Will Jacks
– Jonny Bairstow
– Harry Brook
– Moeen Ali
– Liam Livingstone
– Chris Jordan
– Jofra Archer
– Adil Rashid
– Mark Wood
Aus vs Eng Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips
Captaincy Picks
– Phil Salt: His current form is exceptional, making him a strong captaincy pick.
– David Warner: Known for performing in big matches, Warner is another top choice.
Top Picks
– Jos Buttler: Dependable and aggressive, Buttler is expected to score heavily.
– Mitchell Marsh: Despite a slow start, Marsh’s experience and skill make him a valuable player.
Aus vs Eng Dream11/Fantasy Team Suggestions
Head-to-Head/Small Leagues
– Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt
– Batsmen: David Warner, Harry Brook, Travis Head
– Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Moeen Ali
– Bowlers: Mark Wood, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa
– Captain: David Warner
– Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis
Grand Leagues
– Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler
– Batsmen: David Warner, Travis Head, Jonny Bairstow
– Allrounders: Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis
– Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid
– Captain: Phil Salt
– Vice-Captain: Will Jacks
AUS vs ENG Dream11 FAQs
Q: Where can I watch the AUS vs ENG match live?
A: The match will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Q: Who are the top players to watch in AUS vs ENG match?
A: Key players include David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Jos Buttler, and Phil Salt.
Q: What are the head-to-head stats between Australia and England in T20Is?
A: Australia has won 10 matches, and England has won 11 out of the 23 T20Is played between them.
Q: What is the venue for the AUS vs ENG match?
A: The match will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.
Q: Who should be the captain and vice-captain in Dream11 for AUS vs ENG?
A: Recommended captaincy picks are David Warner and Phil Salt, with Marcus Stoinis and Will Jacks as vice-captains.
Conclusion
The Australia vs England match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is set to be an exciting contest. Both teams have strong line-ups and are eager to secure a win. Make sure to use the Dream11 fantasy tips provided to create a winning team. Enjoy the match and may the best team win!
This comprehensive article covers various aspects of the AUS vs ENG match, including team analysis, key players, Dream11 tips, and FAQs, ensuring a thorough guide for readers.