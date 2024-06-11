Australia will be taking on Namibia in the 24th game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to be played on Wednesday (June 12) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Australia are just one win away from becoming the first team from their group to qualify for the Super 8s. The 2021 T20 World Cup champions have started their campaign with two wins. After beating Oman in their tournament-opener, Australia thrashed defending champions England by 36 runs in their last game to bolster their chances of making it to the next round.

Australia have won their last five games and will be confident of beating Namibia to book their spot in the next round. On the other hand, Namibia’s chances of making it to the next round suffered a huge blow when they suffered a loss against Scotland in the last game. After beating Oman in their tournament-opener, Namibia could not beat Scotland and now face the tough task of beating Australia as well as England to make it to the next stage.

AUS vs NAM: Match info:

Article Title AUS vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Australia & Namibia Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Date 12-June-24 Category AUS vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Stadium Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

Australia Playing XI for today’s match:

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Namibia Playing XI for today’s match:

Nikolaas Davin, JP Kotze, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

AUS vs NAM: Squads

Australia:

Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis

Namibia:

JP Kotze, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Malan Kruger, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Jack Brassell

AUS vs NAM Head-to-Head stats:

Australia and Namibia are yet to play a T20I against each other so far. However, they played a warm-up game against each other before the start of the ongoing tournament and Australia had won that game with ease.

AUS vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Marcus Stoinis:

Marcus Stoinis has started his campaign in the T20 World Cup on a strong note. After an all-round display against Oman where he scored an unbeaten 67 and picked up 3 wickets, Stoinis scored 30 runs and claimed 0ne wicket against England. He will be eyeing another good outing.

Mitchell Starc:

Mitchell Starc started his campaign by taking two wickets against Oman before going wicketless in the previous game against England. The left-arm pacer recently impressed with the ball in the IPL and will be looking to get back to his best against Namibia.

Top picks:

Travis Head:

After a brilliant campaign in this year’s IPL, Travis Head failed to impress with the bat in his first game of the ongoing competition. He was out for only 12 runs against Oman before showing glimpses of his best form in the previous game against England where he scored 34 runs off just 18 balls.

David Warner:

Unlike Head, Warner had a forgettable campaign in the IPL. However, the veteran opener, who is likely playing his last T20 World Cup, has started his campaign in a solid fashion. In the first game against Oman, he scored a fighting fifty before smashing 39 off just 16 balls against England.

AUS vs NAM Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Zane Green

Batsmen: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Niko Davin

Allrounders: David Wiese, Marcus Stoinis, Gerhard Erasmus

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa

Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Vice captain: Travis Head

AUS vs NAM Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Zane Green

Batsmen: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head

Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell, David Wiese, Marcus Stoinis, Gerhard Erasmus

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa

Captain: Mitchell Starc

Vice captain: David Warner

AUS vs NAM: Match prediction

Australia will start the game as firm favourites and are expected to beat Namibia in the upcoming game.