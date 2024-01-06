sportzwiki logo
AUS vs PAK: Going To Reserve My Views On Our Team's Performance… – Shahid Afridi On Pakistan's Performance Against Australia In Test Series

Avinash T
Jan 6, 2024 at 2:06 PM

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi refused to comment on his country’s performance after their humiliating loss to Australia in the three-match test series but hailed Pakistan all-rounder Aamer Jamal for his impressive performance in the debut series and praised David Warner’s extraordinary career in red-ball cricket.

The Men in Green failed to make an impact in the first Test in Perth, losing by 360 runs. They rallied back well in the second Test to fight throughout the game before falling short of victory followed by another defeat in Sydney. Despite a spirited effort, Pakistan was unable to overcome the mighty Australian team in the three-match series.

Taking his X handle, Shahid Afridi stated that he would reserve his thoughts on Pakistan’s performance against Australia, but praised Aamer Jamal for his impacting effort and congratulated David Warner on his outstanding test cricket career.

“Going to reserve my views on our team’s performance but for sure Aamer Jamal is an excellent addition to the side. Congrats Australia on a dominating win, been a fan of never give up mindset. @davidwarner31 congrats on an amazing career and prayers for your future,” Shahid Afridi wrote on X his handle.

Aamer Jamal has been Pakistan’s find in the three-match test series against Australia as he wowed everyone with his all-around performance. Jamal has appeared to be the most likely bowler to break any partnership and has bowled tirelessly throughout the series picking up crucial wickets in the game.

After scoring 33 in the first innings of the Melbourne Test, Jamal surpassed his best with an incredible 82 off 97 deliveries, sharing a mammoth 85-run stand with No 11 Mir Hamza. Jamal has the potential to develop into an all-rounder for Pakistan.

David Warner played his last match against Pakistan, as he scored 57 runs off 75 balls, assisting Australia in comfortably chasing down the target of 130 runs. For more than a decade, Warner was a stalwart of the Australian team across all formats.

After making his international debut in 2009, the southpaw never stopped dominating bowlers in all conditions and formats. The Left-handed opener will play for Australia in the  2024 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan’s terrible form in Australia continued, as they suffered their 17th straight Test defeat in the country since their last victory in 1995. The hosts won the series in the first two Tests, contested in Perth and Melbourne, before clinching victory in Sydney.

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Shahid Afridi

