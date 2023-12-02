AUS vs PAK: He Is A World-Class Batter But His Captaincy Was Not Up To Mark – Junaid Khan’s Critical Analysis Of Babar Azam’s Captaincy

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: He Is A World-Class Batter But His Captaincy Was Not Up To Mark – Junaid Khan's Critical Analysis Of Babar Azam's Captaincy

Avinash T
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM

AUS vs PAK: He Is A World-Class Batter But His Captaincy Was Not Up To Mark &#8211; Junaid Khan&#8217;s Critical Analysis Of Babar Azam&#8217;s Captaincy

Former Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan feels former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was not a quick learner in the leadership position despite leading the team in all three formats of the game. The 29-year-old resigned as the captain of the Pakistan team following the team’s poor performance in the recently concluded ODI World Cup.

Babar Azam has been an exceptional player for the Pakistan team across the format, however, his leadership and on-field tactics have generated criticism. The Men in Green has lost momentum multiple times as a result of his bad decisions. Babar’s excessively defensive field placements and bowling adjustments have contributed to the team’s loss in the crucial games.

Speaking on Nadir Ali’s Podcast, Junaid Khan believes that Babar Azam hasn’t improved as captain despite leading the team for a brief period of four years.

He also praised Sarfaraz Khan for leading the team to the 2017 Champions Trophy victory and emphasized how Pakistan rose to the top of the rankings while Babar Azam was captain, defeating lower-ranked teams

“Babar had not improved as a captain. If you see Saifi bhai (Sarfaraz Khan), he kept improving day by day. We won the Champions Trophy under his leadership, and became World No. 1 in the T20Is,” Junaid Khan said.

Junaid Khan
Junaid Khan Credits: Twitter

“People say we become ODI No 1 team under Babar Azam’s captaincy. But we became No 1 by playing against weak teams. Babar is not a quick learner. He is a world-class batter but his captaincy was not up to the mark,” Junaid Khan added.

Pakistan side’s World Cup campaign has taken a turn for the worse following their defeat against India in Ahmedabad, as they struggled to get going tournament. Babar Azam has had his opportunity to establish himself as the leader of the Pakistan team but he hasn’t done so while leading the team.

Babar Azam Has Captained All The Formats But There Was No Progress – Junaid Khan

Junaid Khan feels that Shaheen Afridi has done a brilliant job as the skipper of Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League and cited the example of World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins, who won the marquee event for his country being a bowler and feels Babar Azam hasn’t shown any signs of improvement in the four years, where he had led the side.

“Shaheen has changed Lahore Qalandar’s cricket, Look at Pat Cummins, he won the ODI World Cup for Australia. He is aggressive, he walks the talk, Virat Kohli also struggled as but he has that aggression. He struggled after MS Dhoni retired, but he still has a good record”.

Babar Azam
Babar Azam Credits: Twitter

“People will say Dhoni and Stephen Fleming were not aggressive but they know how to lead a side. Babar doesn’t have those traits. You need to show aggression to boost the boys. He has captained all the formats for four years but there was no progress,” Junaid stated.

Following Pakistan’s poor performance in the ODI World Cup, a lot has happened in Pakistan Cricket. Babar Azam stepped down as team captain following the team’s miserable performance in the important competition.

Shan Masood has been chosen as the Test captain of Pakistan, while Shaheen Afridi has been selected as the T20I skipper. The group has also included new coaches.

Tagged:

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

Babar Azam

Junaid Khan

Pakistan National Cricket Team

AUS vs PAK: He Is A World-Class Batter But His Captaincy Was Not Up To Mark – Junaid Khan’s Critical Analysis Of Babar Azam’s Captaincy

AUS vs PAK: You Make Your Team Around The Team’s Best Batsman &#8211; Shan Masood Highlights The Importance Of Babar Azam In Test Team
AUS vs PAK: You Make Your Team Around The Team’s Best Batsman – Shan Masood Highlights The Importance Of Babar Azam In Test Team

Nov 29, 2023, 3:58 PM

AUS vs PAK: It&#8217;s A Golden Opportunity For New Guys And Shan Masood Also Has A Great Chance &#8211; Babar Azam Backs Men In Green To Come Good Against Australia
AUS vs PAK: It’s A Golden Opportunity For New Guys And Shan Masood Also Has A Great Chance – Babar Azam Backs Men In Green To Come Good Against Australia

Nov 26, 2023, 10:11 AM

He Shouldn&#8217;t Have Been Pushed Out &#8211; Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Over Babar Azam&#8217;s Captaincy Treatment
He Shouldn’t Have Been Pushed Out – Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Over Babar Azam’s Captaincy Treatment

Nov 19, 2023, 3:03 PM

I Won&#8217;t Even Keep Babar Azam And Mohammad Rizwan As Openers &#8211; Mohammad Amir Names Two Openers For Pakistan In T20 Cricket
I Won’t Even Keep Babar Azam And Mohammad Rizwan As Openers – Mohammad Amir Names Two Openers For Pakistan In T20 Cricket

Nov 18, 2023, 4:32 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam And Shubman Gill Can Chase The Record Of Virat Kohli&#8217;s 50 Centuries Record In ODI Cricket &#8211; Kamran Akmal
ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam And Shubman Gill Can Chase The Record Of Virat Kohli’s 50 Centuries Record In ODI Cricket – Kamran Akmal

Nov 17, 2023, 4:30 PM

