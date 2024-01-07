AUS vs PAK: I Was Moulded Into Being That Person – David Warner Talks About How He’s Calmed His Aggression Over Time

David Warner has opened up about the desire to coach in the future after discussing it with his family and feels that sledging will be eliminated from the game within the next decade as players from many countries share dressing rooms in global T20 tournaments such as the IPL.

The 37-year-old has been a stalwart of the Baggy Greens for many years, putting in many memorable performances. David Warner played his final Test at the SCG, helping Australia defeat Pakistan 3-0. The southpaw already announced his retirement from One-Day Internationals but would play International T20s and T20 leagues around the globe.

Speaking to the media, David Warner discussed his desire to become a coach in the future, as well as his aggressive nature on the field in his early days, and how he has grown as a person over the years, learning to give the same energy on the field without getting too much in the face of the opponents.

“Yeah, I’ve got ambitions later down the track to potentially coach; I’ll have to speak with the wife first to see if I’m allowed a few more days away,” David Warner added.

“When I came into the team, the way that I went about it on the field was to get in people’s faces, to upset them and to get them off their rhythm when they’re batting. I was moulded into being that person.

“From my perspective, I felt that I could still give the same energy on the field without actually having to get into that battle with the opposition,” David Warner added.

David Warner is constantly in the opposition’s face and has had numerous run-ins with them. He is frequently seen cheering on his teammates and taking part in the game. The bold left-handed has been key to the team’s success in all three formats of the game over the game.

I Don’t Think You’ll See That Old Aggression Again – David Warner

David Warner believes that sledging in the game will gradually decrease over time and that there will be a bit of banter around the player. In terms of his coaching style, the left-handed opener believes that the whole dynamics of the game will be different for him during that time.

“I don’t think you’ll see that kind of sledging or anything like that anymore. I think it’ll be just like a bit of laughter, a bit of banter, like me and Shaheen (Shah Afridi), I think that’s probably the way forward. I don’t think you’ll see that old aggression again”.

“It will change. In five, ten years’ time, if I am coaching, I think the whole dynamic will be changing, and it’ll be about more about cricket specifics and how you’re winning games, and not about how you get on the skin of batsmen when you’re out there,” David Warner concluded.

The 37-year-old played his final test in whites against Pakistan in the third test, scoring a match-winning half-century to help the Baggy Greens win the series 3-0. The southpaw made his Test debut in 2011 and has played in 112 games for Australia, scoring 8786 runs with 26 hundreds and 37 half-centuries.