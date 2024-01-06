sportzwiki logo
  AUS vs PAK: "If It Means Someone Like Cameron Green Gets Back Into The Team…" – Simon Katich On Steve Smith Opening The Batting For Australia

All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: “If It Means Someone Like Cameron Green Gets Back Into The Team…” – Simon Katich On Steve Smith Opening The Batting For Australia

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 6, 2024 at 10:12 AM

AUS vs PAK: &#8220;If It Means Someone Like Cameron Green Gets Back Into The Team&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Simon Katich On Steve Smith Opening The Batting For Australia

Former Australia cricketer Simon Katich believes that Australian veteran batter Steve Smith opening the batting following David Warner’s retirement bodes well for all-rounder Cameron Green to come into the middle order spot for the team.

Australia will be looking for a new opening batter after David Warner retires from Test cricket following the third Test against Pakistan in Sydney. Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, and Cameron Green have been seen as potential successors to replace him at the top of the order, but Steve Smith remains an option for the side to start the batting.

Speaking on SEN Breakfast, Simon Katich believes Steve Smith can thrive as an opener after playing at No. 3 for Australia in Test cricket, citing his brilliance in the middle order. He claims that pushing the former Australian captain up the order will allow the squad to bring in Cameron Green.

“When you look at Steve Smith’s Test career and his numbers, he’s thrived at number three and four averaging over 60 in both spots, If Steve Smith sees this as a challenge that he wants to take on, I’ve got no problem with that.” 

Simon Katich
Simon Katich Credits: Twitter

“He’s probably not in the best format but we know with great players, they’ll find a way, If it means someone like Cameron Green gets back into the team it allows them to reshuffle,” Simon Katich said.

Steve Smith has never opened the batting in his Test career. The transition from No. 4 to opening will be significant, given the additional obstacles of facing the new ball which has more swing and seam movement. On the other hand, a fresh task may bring out the best in Steve Smith, sharpening him against the moving ball and allowing him to carve out a niche for himself in the twilight stage of his career.

Steve Smith
Steve Smith Credits: Twitter

Meanwhile, on Day 4 of the third Test against Pakistan in Sydney, David Warner walked off the field for the final time in whites. The explosive opener made a half-century as Australia was assigned a modest 130-run target in the fourth innings. After losing Usman Khawaja in the opening over of the chase, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne showed incredible resistance to put the visitors under pressure.

The Left-handed opener is likely to retire from all forms of international cricket after the T20 World Cup in 2024 and continue playing in the T20 leagues around the world.

Tagged:

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

David Warner

Simon Katich

Steve Smith

Related Article
AUS vs PAK: &#8220;If It Means Someone Like Cameron Green Gets Back Into The Team&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Simon Katich On Steve Smith Opening The Batting For Australia
AUS vs PAK: “If It Means Someone Like Cameron Green Gets Back Into The Team…” – Simon Katich On Steve Smith Opening The Batting For Australia

Jan 6, 2024, 10:12 AM

I&#8217;m Actually Happy To Go Up The Top: Steve Smith Willing To Replace David Warner As Australia&#8217;s Test Opener
I’m Actually Happy To Go Up The Top: Steve Smith Willing To Replace David Warner As Australia’s Test Opener

Jan 5, 2024, 2:49 PM

Watch: Pakistan&#8217;s Stunning Plan Outwits Steve Smith As The Australian Star Pays The Price For Carelessness
Watch: Pakistan’s Stunning Plan Outwits Steve Smith As The Australian Star Pays The Price For Carelessness

Jan 5, 2024, 10:05 AM

AUS vs PAK: It Was Hard Picking Up The Lengths But Got Through It &#8211; Steve Smith Opens Up On The Challenge Of Facing Shaheen Afridi
AUS vs PAK: It Was Hard Picking Up The Lengths But Got Through It – Steve Smith Opens Up On The Challenge Of Facing Shaheen Afridi

Dec 17, 2023, 2:13 PM

AUS vs PAK: Steve Smith And Travis Head Appointed As Co Vice-Captains Of Australian Team Ahead Of Pakistan Test Series
AUS vs PAK: Steve Smith And Travis Head Appointed As Co Vice-Captains Of Australian Team Ahead Of Pakistan Test Series

Dec 13, 2023, 10:12 AM

IND vs AUS: Steve Smith Is Expected To Play For Sydney Sixers In The First Game Of The Big Bash League
IND vs AUS: Steve Smith Is Expected To Play For Sydney Sixers In The First Game Of The Big Bash League

Nov 27, 2023, 10:46 AM

