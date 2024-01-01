AUS vs PAK: If You Don’t Like What You See On TV, Reach Out I’ll Have A Beer With You – David Warner Responds To Critics Ahead Of His Farewell Test

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • AUS vs PAK: If You Don’t Like What You See On TV, Reach Out I’ll Have A Beer With You – David Warner Responds To Critics Ahead Of His Farewell Test

All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: If You Don’t Like What You See On TV, Reach Out I’ll Have A Beer With You – David Warner Responds To Critics Ahead Of His Farewell Test

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 1, 2024 at 3:38 PM

AUS vs PAK: If You Don’t Like What You See On TV, Reach Out I’ll Have A Beer With You &#8211; David Warner Responds To Critics Ahead Of His Farewell Test

Australian opener David Warner admitted that he isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, as he has extended an open invitation to his critics to join him for a beer and get to know the real him, not just the one they see on TV. The 37-year-old is gearing up for Australia’s final Test match against Pakistan at the SCG and also announced his retirement from ODI cricket.

David Warner had a distinguished career with both the red and white format of the game. He just helped Australia win the ICC World Cup and has rediscovered his Test form. He recently had a disagreement with Mitchell Johnson, and the Australian opener’s image suffered as a result of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018.

Speaking to the media, David Warner, who has seen and heard it all, welcomes anybody who has an issue with him to join him for a drink once he retires, after proving his critics wrong when they believed he was too flamboyant to play Tests and believes that real people will support him.

“There are two types of likes and dislikes. There are ones that hide behind the keyboard and there are ones in real life who have a sit down with you, have a beer, and get to know you.

“They are the real people who actually support you, I’ve had a few of them, where I’ve called people out and had a beer with them and they’ve changed their opinion totally. That goes back probably four, five, six years ago.”

David Warner Credits: Twitter
David Warner Credits: Twitter

“But what you see is what you get. I’m very honest, I’m open, always happy to have a beer with anyone that has a disagreement in public. If you don’t like what you see on TV, reach out I’ll have a beer with you. That’s open to anyone,” David Warner said.

David Warner revealed his decision to retire from the 50-over format of the game on New Year’s Day morning. The left-handed batter has scored 6932 runs at 45.30 with 22 centuries to his name in ODI Cricket and would be too keen on continuing to play for the country in the T20 format of the game.

I’ve Learned That Leadership Isn’t About Wearing Captain’s Or Vice-captain Badges – David Warner

Speaking about his captaincy position in the Australian team, David Warner believes that the entire captaincy situation might have been handled better and that he has moved on and is pleased with the opportunity to captain his sides in the Indian Premier League and ILT20.

“I knew a question like this was going to come up, Look, when I look back at that, it can be handled differently, but I think Nick (Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley) did his ultimate best to put that forward to the board and the decision was made, and I’m happy with that.

David Warner and MS Dhoni Credits: Twitter

“I’ve moved forward from that. I’ve got opportunities to lead in the IPL, to lead in the ILT20. I’ve enjoyed my leadership roles. But for me, in recent years, I’ve learned that leadership (isn’t about) wearing captain’s or vice-captain badges. It’s about being true to yourself, setting an example both on and off the field,” David Warner added.

David Warner has been appointed as the new captain of Dubai Capitals for the upcoming International League T20 (ILT20) tournament in Dubai, which will be held in 2024. He will be playing for the Sydney Thunder in the current BBL13 before flying to Dubai to lead the Capitals in the ILT20 2024 event.

Tagged:

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

David Warner

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Related Article
AUS vs PAK: It&#8217;d Be Great To See Him Get A Hundred Here In Front Of His Home Crowd &#8211; Glenn McGrath Wishes David Warner To Finish His Test Career On A High
AUS vs PAK: It’d Be Great To See Him Get A Hundred Here In Front Of His Home Crowd – Glenn McGrath Wishes David Warner To Finish His Test Career On A High

Jan 1, 2024, 3:57 PM

AUS vs PAK: If You Don’t Like What You See On TV, Reach Out I’ll Have A Beer With You &#8211; David Warner Responds To Critics Ahead Of His Farewell Test
AUS vs PAK: If You Don’t Like What You See On TV, Reach Out I’ll Have A Beer With You – David Warner Responds To Critics Ahead Of His Farewell Test

Jan 1, 2024, 3:38 PM

David Warner Appointed As New Captain Of Dubai Capitals For The 2024 Season Of ILT20
David Warner Appointed As New Captain Of Dubai Capitals For The 2024 Season Of ILT20

Jan 1, 2024, 12:56 PM

Australian Opener David Warner Announces Retirement From ODI Cricket, To Shift Focus On T20Is
Australian Opener David Warner Announces Retirement From ODI Cricket, To Shift Focus On T20Is

Jan 1, 2024, 12:34 PM

AUS vs PAK: David Warner Will Never Live Down The &#8216;Sandpaper Gate&#8217; Incident &#8211; Greg Chappell Defends Australian Opener Ahead Of His Farewell Series
AUS vs PAK: David Warner Will Never Live Down The ‘Sandpaper Gate’ Incident – Greg Chappell Defends Australian Opener Ahead Of His Farewell Series

Dec 31, 2023, 1:11 PM

AUS vs PAK: The Toughest Thing For The Selectors Will Be Which One They Pick &#8211; Justin Langer On David Warner&#8217;s Replacement In Test Cricket
AUS vs PAK: The Toughest Thing For The Selectors Will Be Which One They Pick – Justin Langer On David Warner’s Replacement In Test Cricket

Dec 30, 2023, 3:52 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy