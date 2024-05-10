GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be taking on each other in the 59th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday (May 10).
This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between GT and CSK. You’ll get the GT vs CSK Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats and our GT vs CSK match prediction.
GT vs CSK: Match Preview:
GT’s chances of making it to the playoffs are all but over. With four wins from seven games, they are still statistically alive in IPL 2024 but it will need a miracle for them to make it to the playoffs for the third year in a row. At present, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just eight points from 11 games.
Things have not really worked out well for GT this season under new captain Shubman Gill and they will be looking to finish the season on a high. A loss against CSK will make them the third team after Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings to be knocked out of IPL. However, with nothing much to lose, GT will be looking to play with more freedom and win the upcoming game.
CSK, on the other hand, have a lot to lose. They are still in contention for the playoffs although they cannot afford more slipups. CSK have already defeated GT once this season and will fancying their chances again. However, it won’t be easy against a team which has nothing to lose at this stage.
Moreover, CSK are without some key players such Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman and will have to find a way to get things done without them like they did in the last game against Punjab Kings.
IPL 2024 points table:
With four wins and seven losses, GT are currently at the tenth spot in the IPL 2024 points table. On the other hand, CSK are at the fourth spot with six wins and five losses.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|1.453
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|0.476
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|0.406
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|0.7
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|-0.316
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|-0.769
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|0.217
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|12
|4
|8
|0
|0
|8
|-0.212
|Punjab Kings (E)
|12
|4
|8
|0
|0
|8
|-0.423
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|-1.32
GT vs CSK: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:
GT:
- 1st match: Beat Mumbai Indians by six runs.
- 2nd match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs.
- 3rd match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.
- 4th match: Lost against Punjab Kings by three wickets.
- 5th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs.
- 6th match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by three wickets.
- 7th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by four wickets.
- 8th match: Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets.
- 9th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by four runs.
- 10th match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine wickets.
- 11th match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets.
CSK:
- 1st match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.
- 2nd match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs.
- 3rd match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.
- 4th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.
- 5th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.
- 6th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.
- 7th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.
- 8th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.
- 9th match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs.
- 10th match: Lost against Punjab Kings by seven wickets.
- 11th match: Beat Punjab Kings by 28 runs.
GT vs CSK: Match info:
|Article Title
|
GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|Gujarat Titans & Chennai Super Kings
|Series name
|
IPL 2024
|Date
|10-May-24
|Category
|GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming
|JioCinema
GT vs CSK Head To Head record:
|GT
|CSK
|06
|Matches played
|06
|03
|Won
|03
|03
|Lost
|03
|00
|No Result
|00
Here is the venue-wise result between GT and CSK:
|Ground
|Chennai Super Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|No Result
|Total
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Wankhede Stadium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|3
|3
|0
|6
GT vs CSK Weather Report & Pitch Report:
|GT vs CSK Weather Report & Pitch Report:
|Temperature
|37°C
|Weather Forecast
|Clear sky
|Pitch Behaviour
|Batting-friendly
|Best Suited To
|Pace
|Average 1st innings score
|164
GT Squad:
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Sharath BR, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Umesh Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra
CSK squad:
Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande, Sameer Rizvi, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Jadav Mandal, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish
Fantasy stats for GT vs CSK:
Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all GT players:
|Team
|Player Name
|Role
|Matches
|Dream Team Appearances
|Captain
|Vice-captain
|GT
|S Sudharsan
|Batter
|10
|8
|0
|1
|GT
|K Williamson
|Batter
|10
|6
|1
|1
|GT
|N Ahmad
|Bowler
|10
|6
|0
|0
|GT
|Rashid-Khan
|Bowler
|10
|6
|0
|1
|GT
|W Saha
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|6
|0
|0
|GT
|D Miller
|Batter
|10
|5
|0
|1
|GT
|J Little
|Bowler
|10
|5
|1
|0
|GT
|R Tewatia
|All Rounder
|10
|5
|0
|0
|GT
|M Wade
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|4
|0
|0
|GT
|R Sai Kishore
|Bowler
|10
|4
|1
|1
|GT
|S Gill
|Batter
|10
|4
|1
|0
|GT
|U Yadav
|Bowler
|10
|4
|0
|0
|GT
|A Manohar
|Batter
|10
|3
|0
|0
|GT
|S Khan
|All Rounder
|10
|3
|0
|0
|GT
|M Sharma
|Bowler
|10
|2
|1
|0
|GT
|S Johnson
|Bowler
|5
|2
|0
|0
|GT
|S Warrier
|Bowler
|4
|2
|0
|0
|GT
|A Omarzai
|All Rounder
|7
|1
|0
|1
|GT
|D Nalkande
|Bowler
|6
|1
|0
|0
|GT
|V Shankar
|Batter
|10
|1
|0
|0
|GT
|B Sharath
|Wicket Keeper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|GT
|J Yadav
|Bowler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|GT
|K Tyagi
|Bowler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|GT
|M Suthar
|All Rounder
|1
|0
|0
|0
Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all CSK players:
|Team
|Player Name
|Role
|Matches
|Dream Team Appearances
|Captain
|Vice-captain
|CSK
|M Pathirana
|Bowler
|10
|8
|1
|1
|CSK
|R Gaikwad
|Batter
|10
|8
|2
|1
|CSK
|M Rahman
|Bowler
|10
|7
|1
|0
|CSK
|M Santner
|All Rounder
|10
|6
|0
|0
|CSK
|R Jadeja
|All Rounder
|10
|6
|2
|1
|CSK
|S Dube
|Batter
|10
|6
|0
|1
|CSK
|D Mitchell
|Batter
|10
|5
|0
|1
|CSK
|M Choudhary
|Bowler
|10
|5
|1
|1
|CSK
|A Rahane
|Batter
|10
|4
|0
|0
|CSK
|M Dhoni
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|4
|0
|0
|CSK
|T Deshpande
|Bowler
|10
|4
|0
|1
|CSK
|D Chahar
|Bowler
|10
|3
|0
|0
|CSK
|M Theekshana
|Bowler
|10
|3
|0
|0
|CSK
|R Ravindra
|Batter
|7
|3
|1
|0
|CSK
|S Singh
|Bowler
|7
|3
|0
|0
|CSK
|S Thakur
|Bowler
|10
|3
|0
|0
|CSK
|M Ali
|All Rounder
|10
|2
|0
|1
|CSK
|P Solanki
|Bowler
|2
|1
|0
|0
|CSK
|R Hangargekar
|Bowler
|2
|1
|0
|0
|CSK
|R Gleeson
|Bowler
|2
|0
|0
|0
|CSK
|S Rizvi
|Batter
|7
|0
|0
|0
GT vs CSK Playing 11 for Today Match:
Here are the playing XI of GT vs CSK for the 59th match of IPL 2024:
GT Playing XI:
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.
CSK Playing XI:
Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande
Most runs and wickets for GT and CSK in IPL 2024:
|Most runs for GT in IPL 2024
|Sai Sudharsan – 424 runs
|Most wickets for GT in IPL 2024
|Mohit Sharma – 10 wickets
|Most runs for CSK in IPL 2024
|Ruturaj Gaikwad – 541 runs
|Most wickets for CSK in IPL 2024
|Mustafizur Rahman – 14 wickets
GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:
- Daryl Mitchell: With the tournament entering its final phase, Daryl Mitchell will have a point to prove. The New Zealand star struggled early in the tournament but scored a fine fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad towards the end of the last month and will be looking to impress again.
- Tushar Deshpande: With Pathirana and Rahman not available, the onus will be on in-form Tushar Deshpande to deliver with the ball. He has picked up 12 wickets so far.
Top Picks for GT vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Tips:
- Shubman Gill: Captain Shubman Gill will be desperate to lead his team from the front against CKS and finish the season on a good note. He has scored 322 runs so far.
- Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad has led his team from the very front in his first season as CSK captain. With 541 runs, he is currently the second highest run-scorer in IPL 2024.
Budget Picks for GT vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Tips:
- Ajinkya Rahane: Ajinkya Rahane has failed to live up to the expectations so far and will be looking to turn things around. In 11 games so far, he has scored 208 runs.
- Mohit Sharma: Mohit Sharma will also have a point to prove after struggling in recent games. He has picked up 10 wickets so far.
GT vs CSK Dream11 Team for Today match – 1
|Wicketkeeper
|Wriddhiman Saha (vc)
|Batsmen
|Shubman Gill
|David Miller
|Sai Sudharsan
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Shivam Dube
|Daryl Mitchell
|Allrounders
|Moeen Ali
|Ravindra Jadeja (c)
|Bowlers
|Rashid Khan
|Richard Gleeson
GT vs CSK Dream11 team for Today Match – 2
|Wicketkeeper
|Wriddhiman Saha
|Batsmen
|Shubman Gill
|David Miller
|Sai Sudharsan (c)
|Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc)
|Daryl Mitchell
|Allrounders
|Moeen Ali
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Bowlers
|Rashid Khan
|Richard Gleeson
|Tushar Deshpande
GT vs CSK Match Prediction Today:
CSK will start the game as favourites and are expected to beat GT. While CSK have not really been consistent so far, their current form is better than GT’s. Additionally, CSK have dominated GT in recent games and have won the last three meetings between the two teams.