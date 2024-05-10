GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be taking on each other in the 59th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday (May 10).

GT vs CSK: Match Preview:

GT’s chances of making it to the playoffs are all but over. With four wins from seven games, they are still statistically alive in IPL 2024 but it will need a miracle for them to make it to the playoffs for the third year in a row. At present, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just eight points from 11 games.

Things have not really worked out well for GT this season under new captain Shubman Gill and they will be looking to finish the season on a high. A loss against CSK will make them the third team after Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings to be knocked out of IPL. However, with nothing much to lose, GT will be looking to play with more freedom and win the upcoming game.

CSK, on the other hand, have a lot to lose. They are still in contention for the playoffs although they cannot afford more slipups. CSK have already defeated GT once this season and will fancying their chances again. However, it won’t be easy against a team which has nothing to lose at this stage.

Moreover, CSK are without some key players such Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman and will have to find a way to get things done without them like they did in the last game against Punjab Kings.

IPL 2024 points table:

With four wins and seven losses, GT are currently at the tenth spot in the IPL 2024 points table. On the other hand, CSK are at the fourth spot with six wins and five losses.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Kolkata Knight Riders 11 8 3 0 0 16 1.453 Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 0 0 16 0.476 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 0 14 0.406 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 0 0 12 0.7 Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 0 0 12 -0.316 Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 0 0 12 -0.769 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 5 7 0 0 10 0.217 Mumbai Indians (E) 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.212 Punjab Kings (E) 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.423 Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 0 0 8 -1.32

GT vs CSK: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

GT:

1st match: Beat Mumbai Indians by six runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by six runs. 2nd match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs. 3rd match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. 4th match: Lost against Punjab Kings by three wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by three wickets. 5th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs. 6th match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by three wickets.

Beat Rajasthan Royals by three wickets. 7th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by four wickets.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by four wickets. 8th match: Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets. 9th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by four runs.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by four runs. 10th match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine wickets.

Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine wickets. 11th match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets.

CSK:

1st match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. 2nd match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. 4th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets. 5th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. 6th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. 7th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets. 8th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets. 9th match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs. 10th match: Lost against Punjab Kings by seven wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by seven wickets. 11th match: Beat Punjab Kings by 28 runs.

GT vs CSK: Match info:

Match Played Between Gujarat Titans & Chennai Super Kings Series name IPL 2024 Date 10-May-24 Stadium Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT vs CSK Head To Head record:

GT CSK 06 Matches played 06 03 Won 03 03 Lost 03 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between GT and CSK:

Ground Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans No Result Total MA Chidambaram Stadium 2 0 0 2 Narendra Modi Stadium 1 1 0 2 Wankhede Stadium 0 1 0 1 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 0 1 0 1 Overall 3 3 0 6

GT vs CSK Weather Report & Pitch Report:

GT vs CSK Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 37°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 164

GT Squad:

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Sharath BR, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Umesh Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra

CSK squad:

Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande, Sameer Rizvi, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Jadav Mandal, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

Fantasy stats for GT vs CSK:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all GT players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain GT S Sudharsan Batter 10 8 0 1 GT K Williamson Batter 10 6 1 1 GT N Ahmad Bowler 10 6 0 0 GT Rashid-Khan Bowler 10 6 0 1 GT W Saha Wicket Keeper 10 6 0 0 GT D Miller Batter 10 5 0 1 GT J Little Bowler 10 5 1 0 GT R Tewatia All Rounder 10 5 0 0 GT M Wade Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 0 GT R Sai Kishore Bowler 10 4 1 1 GT S Gill Batter 10 4 1 0 GT U Yadav Bowler 10 4 0 0 GT A Manohar Batter 10 3 0 0 GT S Khan All Rounder 10 3 0 0 GT M Sharma Bowler 10 2 1 0 GT S Johnson Bowler 5 2 0 0 GT S Warrier Bowler 4 2 0 0 GT A Omarzai All Rounder 7 1 0 1 GT D Nalkande Bowler 6 1 0 0 GT V Shankar Batter 10 1 0 0 GT B Sharath Wicket Keeper 1 0 0 0 GT J Yadav Bowler 1 0 0 0 GT K Tyagi Bowler 1 0 0 0 GT M Suthar All Rounder 1 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all CSK players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain CSK M Pathirana Bowler 10 8 1 1 CSK R Gaikwad Batter 10 8 2 1 CSK M Rahman Bowler 10 7 1 0 CSK M Santner All Rounder 10 6 0 0 CSK R Jadeja All Rounder 10 6 2 1 CSK S Dube Batter 10 6 0 1 CSK D Mitchell Batter 10 5 0 1 CSK M Choudhary Bowler 10 5 1 1 CSK A Rahane Batter 10 4 0 0 CSK M Dhoni Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 0 CSK T Deshpande Bowler 10 4 0 1 CSK D Chahar Bowler 10 3 0 0 CSK M Theekshana Bowler 10 3 0 0 CSK R Ravindra Batter 7 3 1 0 CSK S Singh Bowler 7 3 0 0 CSK S Thakur Bowler 10 3 0 0 CSK M Ali All Rounder 10 2 0 1 CSK P Solanki Bowler 2 1 0 0 CSK R Hangargekar Bowler 2 1 0 0 CSK R Gleeson Bowler 2 0 0 0 CSK S Rizvi Batter 7 0 0 0

GT vs CSK Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of GT vs CSK for the 59th match of IPL 2024:

GT Playing XI:

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

CSK Playing XI:

Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande

Most runs and wickets for GT and CSK in IPL 2024:

Most runs for GT in IPL 2024 Sai Sudharsan – 424 runs Most wickets for GT in IPL 2024 Mohit Sharma – 10 wickets Most runs for CSK in IPL 2024 Ruturaj Gaikwad – 541 runs Most wickets for CSK in IPL 2024 Mustafizur Rahman – 14 wickets

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Daryl Mitchell: With the tournament entering its final phase, Daryl Mitchell will have a point to prove. The New Zealand star struggled early in the tournament but scored a fine fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad towards the end of the last month and will be looking to impress again.

With the tournament entering its final phase, Daryl Mitchell will have a point to prove. The New Zealand star struggled early in the tournament but scored a fine fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad towards the end of the last month and will be looking to impress again. Tushar Deshpande: With Pathirana and Rahman not available, the onus will be on in-form Tushar Deshpande to deliver with the ball. He has picked up 12 wickets so far.

Top Picks for GT vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Shubman Gill: Captain Shubman Gill will be desperate to lead his team from the front against CKS and finish the season on a good note. He has scored 322 runs so far.

Captain Shubman Gill will be desperate to lead his team from the front against CKS and finish the season on a good note. He has scored 322 runs so far. Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad has led his team from the very front in his first season as CSK captain. With 541 runs, he is currently the second highest run-scorer in IPL 2024.

Budget Picks for GT vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Ajinkya Rahane: Ajinkya Rahane has failed to live up to the expectations so far and will be looking to turn things around. In 11 games so far, he has scored 208 runs.

Ajinkya Rahane has failed to live up to the expectations so far and will be looking to turn things around. In 11 games so far, he has scored 208 runs. Mohit Sharma: Mohit Sharma will also have a point to prove after struggling in recent games. He has picked up 10 wickets so far.

GT vs CSK Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (vc) Batsmen Shubman Gill David Miller Sai Sudharsan Ruturaj Gaikwad Shivam Dube Daryl Mitchell Allrounders Moeen Ali Ravindra Jadeja (c) Bowlers Rashid Khan Richard Gleeson

GT vs CSK Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha Batsmen Shubman Gill David Miller Sai Sudharsan (c) Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc) Daryl Mitchell Allrounders Moeen Ali Ravindra Jadeja Bowlers Rashid Khan Richard Gleeson Tushar Deshpande

GT vs CSK Match Prediction Today:

CSK will start the game as favourites and are expected to beat GT. While CSK have not really been consistent so far, their current form is better than GT’s. Additionally, CSK have dominated GT in recent games and have won the last three meetings between the two teams.