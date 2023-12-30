AUS vs PAK: Imam-ul-Haq Does Not Have Any Strokes, The Only Shot He Plays Is The Flick – Salman Butt Wants Pakistan Opener To Be Replaced In The 3rd Test

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has suggested that Pakistan should consider recruiting Saim Ayub for the final match of the Australia series, as the regular opener Imam-ul-Haq has been struggling with his performance and recommended that Pakistan should replace Imam-ul-Haq in the final Test of the current series against Australia.

Imam-ul-Haq’s recent scores of 10 and 12 in the Boxing Day Test have raised concerns about his fitness and readiness for the crucial opening position. Therefore, Pakistan is considering the option of infusing new energy into the batting lineup by replacing Imam-ul-Haq with Saim Ayub in the upcoming match.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Salman Butt believes that Imam-ul-Haq’s lack of attacking shots is the reason behind his poor performance in the game. He sees the last test match as an opportunity for Saim Ayub to step in and make a difference.

“He can be replaced by Saim Ayub for the last Test. From what I have seen, Imam-ul-Haq does not have any strokes. There are no run-scoring shots at all. The only shot he plays is the flick. He won’t go for the ball, considering that he struggled with short balls even in India.”

“With the command and control he has shown with the bat, I want to see him score a big hundred. He could have hit a century this time as he looked very comfortable at the crease. When you are playing really well, and then the opposition captain comes to bowl, who is equally good, you need to change your momentum. He is mature enough to know these things,” Salman Butt said.

In the recent Boxing Day Test, Australia won by 79 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. In the fourth inning, the Men in Green were unable to chase down a 317-run objective.

Pat Cummins Have Been The Turning Point Of This Series – Salman Butt

Salman Butt praised Australia skipper Pat Cummins, stating that the bowler has done an amazing job while leading the team across the formats and that Cummins has never shed away from embracing responsibility and helping his side achieve massive success in the game.

“Pat Cummins has Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, but he comes to bowl himself when Australia are desperate for a wicket. His spells have been the turning point of this series. Taking that responsibility is something that makes him a great leader”.

“Everyone talks about Ben Stokes, but it is Pat Cummins who has done wonders despite having limited resources,” Salman Butt added.

It’s worth noting that Australia won the World Test Championship, the Ashes, and the ODI World Cup earlier this year under Pat Cummins’ guidance. The third and final Test between Australia and Pakistan will begin on January 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.