AUS vs PAK: Mitchell Marsh Set To Receive A Significant Rise In Pay From Cricket Australia In New Contract: Reports

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is expected to receive a big wage increase under his new Cricket Australia central contract in recognition of his great performance for the team in all three formats. The 32-year-old was instrumental in the team’s success in the Ashes series and the ODI World Cup 2023, and he is expected to lead the team in the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Mitchell Marsh is going through a purple phase both on and off the field. According to reports, the all-rounder is in line for a significant wage increase from Cricket Australia. He played an important role in Australia’s win over Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test.

According to News Corps, Mitchell Marsh is currently in the middle of the contract list and will soon be at the top of the list. He would earn between $500,000 and $800,000 per year. Such a significant wage increase occurs as he has established himself as a crucial component in all formats.

Mitchell Marsh ranks highly in both the long and short formats of the game on the contract list. His climb to near the top of the contract pile is only fitting after a career-defining six months that included a captaincy debut in T20 format, an Ashes masterclass, and World Cup glory.

Mitchell Marsh played a brilliant inning for Australia after entering at the crease with the Aussies in all sorts of danger during their second innings at 4/16 but fell agonizingly short of adding another century to his career record. Marsh’s stay at the crease was cut short on 96 runs.

“(Falling for 96 was) obviously disappointing … I thought we navigated our way out of a tricky situation to get a partnership with Smudge (Smith), and I guess there’s a lot of history at this ground, the Boxing Day Test, and a bloody big honours board that I was close to getting on, but it wasn’t meant to be.”

“Shaun got run out for 99 and Dad got 86 here, so Shaun’s technically still got me … hopefully I get one more crack at it,” Mitchell Marsh said.

Mitchell Marsh has suddenly become a first-choice player in all three formats. He is a strong contender to lead Australia in next year’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States, having served as Pat Cummins‘ deputy throughout the subcontinent’s 50-over campaign.