AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Can Beat Australia Here In Australia, But We Must… – Mohammad Hafeez Sounds Confident Of Beating Australia On Their Home Turf

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Can Beat Australia Here In Australia, But We Must… – Mohammad Hafeez Sounds Confident Of Beating Australia On Their Home Turf

All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Can Beat Australia Here In Australia, But We Must… – Mohammad Hafeez Sounds Confident Of Beating Australia On Their Home Turf

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 18, 2023 at 4:35 PM

AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Can Beat Australia Here In Australia, But We Must&#8230; &#8211; Mohammad Hafeez Sounds Confident Of Beating Australia On Their Home Turf

Despite losing the first game convincingly, Pakistan Director of Cricket Mohammad Hafeez believes that the team still has enough quality to overcome Australia on their home turf. The Men in Green were no match for the Baggy Greens on the home soil in the first game.

The Men in Green were bowled out for 89 runs in the final innings of the 1st test, leaving them with the challenging task of snapping a 15-match losing streak in Australia. Pat Cummins-led side has performed exceedingly well on home conditions giving no real chance to the visiting side.

Speaking to the media, Mohammad Hafeez said that Pakistan Players have the talent to beat Australia on their home soil and believes that the team lacked the execution in the first game against Baggy Greens and wants to execute their skillset in the remaining games.

“I’ve seen during our preparation the amount of talent these guys have. There’s no doubt that they can beat Australia here in Australia, But obviously, we couldn’t do that execution-wise. The plan was there and we prepared accordingly. I still believe that as a team, Pakistan can beat Australia here in Australia, but we must execute our skills when required.”

Mohammad Hafeez
Mohammad Hafeez Credits: Twitter

“We couldn’t execute our skills. We made plans for the team, but unfortunately, as a team, we couldn’t execute our plans. Obviously, the guys wanted to, but they never applied themselves, to be honest.

“As a team, we made a couple of tactical errors. There were certain situations where we could have dominated. We were prepared, but our execution wasn’t great,” Mohammad Hafeez said.

In the first test, Pakistan’s batters surrendered meekly without putting up a fight in the difficult chase against Australia. Mitchell Starc (3/31), Josh Hazlewood (3/13), and Nathan Lyon (2/14) put on an outstanding performance to dismiss the visitors for 89 runs in the last innings.

Pakistan will play Victoria XI in a two-day practice match ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The practice match was not originally scheduled, but the Men In Green’s concerns about adapting to the circumstances caused the Men in Green to request an extra warm-up match.

In terms of the World Test Championship table after the first test, Australia is presently seventh with a 41.67 win-loss %, while Pakistan and India are tied at the top with a 66.67 percentage.

Tagged:

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Related Article
AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Can Beat Australia Here In Australia, But We Must&#8230; &#8211; Mohammad Hafeez Sounds Confident Of Beating Australia On Their Home Turf
AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Can Beat Australia Here In Australia, But We Must… – Mohammad Hafeez Sounds Confident Of Beating Australia On Their Home Turf

Dec 18, 2023, 4:35 PM

AUS vs PAK: This Match Didn&#8217;t Go Well For Sarfaraz Ahmed &#8211; Mohammad Hafeez Backs Veteran Pakistan Wicket-keeper To Come Good Against Australia
AUS vs PAK: This Match Didn’t Go Well For Sarfaraz Ahmed – Mohammad Hafeez Backs Veteran Pakistan Wicket-keeper To Come Good Against Australia

Dec 18, 2023, 4:09 PM

AUS vs PAK: He Was Always Ready For His Role And Got A Great Rapport With The Players &#8211; Mohammad Hafeez On Shan Masood&#8217;s Appointment As Test Skipper
AUS vs PAK: He Was Always Ready For His Role And Got A Great Rapport With The Players – Mohammad Hafeez On Shan Masood’s Appointment As Test Skipper

Dec 12, 2023, 10:06 AM

AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Director Of Cricket Mohammad Hafeez Played A Significant Role In Salman Butt&#8217;s Removal As Selection Consultant
AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Director Of Cricket Mohammad Hafeez Played A Significant Role In Salman Butt’s Removal As Selection Consultant

Dec 3, 2023, 10:38 AM

If There Is No Age Gap, Players Will Not Respect The Coach &#8211; Javed Miandad Slams Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) For Appointing Young Coaches
If There Is No Age Gap, Players Will Not Respect The Coach – Javed Miandad Slams Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) For Appointing Young Coaches

Nov 22, 2023, 2:47 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Hafeez, Younis Khan Considered For The Position Of Pakistan Chief Selector Following Inzamam-ul-Haq&#8217;s Resignation
ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Hafeez, Younis Khan Considered For The Position Of Pakistan Chief Selector Following Inzamam-ul-Haq’s Resignation

Nov 15, 2023, 1:29 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy