AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Joins Pakistan Team Ahead Of New Year Test Match Against Australia

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Joins Pakistan Team Ahead Of New Year Test Match Against Australia

All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Joins Pakistan Team Ahead Of New Year Test Match Against Australia

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 1, 2024 at 11:02 AM

AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Joins Pakistan Team Ahead Of New Year Test Match Against Australia

Pakistan’s fast bowler Haris Rauf was spotted travelling with the national squad ahead of their third and final Test match in Sydney. The 30-year-old was initially included in the Test squad for the high-profile three-match series but declined to play the longer format of the game in favour of the Big Bash League.

Haris Rauf opted out of the test series, citing a desire to control his workload and focus on his physical well-being. Despite this, he played four matches for the Melbourne Stars in Australia’s BBL. In December 2022, the 30-year-old made his Test debut against England. He just took one wicket in the first innings of the match.

Earlier speaking to Espncricinfo, Shahid Afridi said that Haris Rauf would have enjoyed the challenge of bowling on Australia’s surfaces in Perth and Melbourne.

Haris Rauf
Haris Rauf Credits: Twitter

“I think Haris should be part of this side instead, rather than (the BBL). In these conditions, the kind of pace he has, he would have performed well and enjoyed himself on the kinds of pitches Australia prepared in Perth and here,” Shahid Afridi said.

The Men in Green lost the first two Tests against Australia, losing the three-match series with a game to spare. Pakistan’s bowling attack was led by Shaheen Afridi in Rauf’s absence, and he was joined by several young players, including debutants Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shahzad. With Haris Rauf joining the Pakistan team, one may anticipate him to start for his country at the SCG.

Relentless Consistency Is Challenging In Cricket – Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi also stated that Shaheen Shah Afridi is not injured, dismissing any concerns over the slow start and acknowledged that fast bowlers endure significant pressure in the game.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“I’ve never got the impression that Shaheen has an injury. If you’re injured, you can’t play as a fast bowler. He knows his responsibility and how important he is to the team. The fast bowlers, we are expecting a lot from them because they’ve done well in the past. Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen etc. have performed so well we expect them to perform in every match. Relentless consistency is challenging in cricket,” Shahid Afridi added.

Pakistan side’s golden opportunity to win their first Test against Australia in Australia on Friday, falling by 79 runs in Melbourne. Pakistan were bowled out for 238 while chasing 317 runs to register the victory.

Tagged:

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

Haris Rauf

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Shahid Afridi

Related Article
AUS vs PAK: It&#8217;d Be Great To See Him Get A Hundred Here In Front Of His Home Crowd &#8211; Glenn McGrath Wishes David Warner To Finish His Test Career On A High
AUS vs PAK: It’d Be Great To See Him Get A Hundred Here In Front Of His Home Crowd – Glenn McGrath Wishes David Warner To Finish His Test Career On A High

Jan 1, 2024, 3:57 PM

AUS vs PAK: If You Don’t Like What You See On TV, Reach Out I’ll Have A Beer With You &#8211; David Warner Responds To Critics Ahead Of His Farewell Test
AUS vs PAK: If You Don’t Like What You See On TV, Reach Out I’ll Have A Beer With You – David Warner Responds To Critics Ahead Of His Farewell Test

Jan 1, 2024, 3:38 PM

AUS vs PAK: The Spectacular Delivery That Pat Cummins Produced Reminded Me Of Dennis Lillee’s Greatness &#8211; Ian Chappell
AUS vs PAK: The Spectacular Delivery That Pat Cummins Produced Reminded Me Of Dennis Lillee’s Greatness – Ian Chappell

Jan 1, 2024, 1:46 PM

Australian Opener David Warner Announces Retirement From ODI Cricket, To Shift Focus On T20Is
Australian Opener David Warner Announces Retirement From ODI Cricket, To Shift Focus On T20Is

Jan 1, 2024, 12:34 PM

AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Joins Pakistan Team Ahead Of New Year Test Match Against Australia
AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Joins Pakistan Team Ahead Of New Year Test Match Against Australia

Jan 1, 2024, 11:02 AM

AUS vs PAK: His Last Two Years Have Been The Best Cricket He’s Played &#8211; Marcus Harris Draws Inspiration From Usman Khawaja Ahead Of His Test Return
AUS vs PAK: His Last Two Years Have Been The Best Cricket He’s Played – Marcus Harris Draws Inspiration From Usman Khawaja Ahead Of His Test Return

Jan 1, 2024, 10:12 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy