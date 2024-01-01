AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Joins Pakistan Team Ahead Of New Year Test Match Against Australia

Pakistan’s fast bowler Haris Rauf was spotted travelling with the national squad ahead of their third and final Test match in Sydney. The 30-year-old was initially included in the Test squad for the high-profile three-match series but declined to play the longer format of the game in favour of the Big Bash League.

Haris Rauf opted out of the test series, citing a desire to control his workload and focus on his physical well-being. Despite this, he played four matches for the Melbourne Stars in Australia’s BBL. In December 2022, the 30-year-old made his Test debut against England. He just took one wicket in the first innings of the match.

Earlier speaking to Espncricinfo, Shahid Afridi said that Haris Rauf would have enjoyed the challenge of bowling on Australia’s surfaces in Perth and Melbourne.

“I think Haris should be part of this side instead, rather than (the BBL). In these conditions, the kind of pace he has, he would have performed well and enjoyed himself on the kinds of pitches Australia prepared in Perth and here,” Shahid Afridi said.

The Men in Green lost the first two Tests against Australia, losing the three-match series with a game to spare. Pakistan’s bowling attack was led by Shaheen Afridi in Rauf’s absence, and he was joined by several young players, including debutants Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shahzad. With Haris Rauf joining the Pakistan team, one may anticipate him to start for his country at the SCG.

Relentless Consistency Is Challenging In Cricket – Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi also stated that Shaheen Shah Afridi is not injured, dismissing any concerns over the slow start and acknowledged that fast bowlers endure significant pressure in the game.

“I’ve never got the impression that Shaheen has an injury. If you’re injured, you can’t play as a fast bowler. He knows his responsibility and how important he is to the team. The fast bowlers, we are expecting a lot from them because they’ve done well in the past. Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen etc. have performed so well we expect them to perform in every match. Relentless consistency is challenging in cricket,” Shahid Afridi added.

Pakistan side’s golden opportunity to win their first Test against Australia in Australia on Friday, falling by 79 runs in Melbourne. Pakistan were bowled out for 238 while chasing 317 runs to register the victory.