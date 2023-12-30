AUS vs PAK: Pat Cummins I Was Wrong, I’m Happy To Eat My Words – Darren Berry Retracts His Remarks Against Australian Skipper

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • AUS vs PAK: Pat Cummins I Was Wrong, I’m Happy To Eat My Words – Darren Berry Retracts His Remarks Against Australian Skipper

All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: Pat Cummins I Was Wrong, I’m Happy To Eat My Words – Darren Berry Retracts His Remarks Against Australian Skipper

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 30, 2023 at 4:20 PM

AUS vs PAK: Pat Cummins I Was Wrong, I&#8217;m Happy To Eat My Words &#8211; Darren Berry Retracts His Remarks Against Australian Skipper

In a stunning public apology, former Victorian captain Darren Berry says he’s “so happy to eat words” against the Australian skipper Pat Cummins after a brilliant victory over Pakistan in the Boxing Day test. The Baggy Greens under the leadership of Cummins dominated 2023 by winning the WTC final, the ODI World Cup final, and retaining the Ashes series.

Winning two ICC tournaments did not slow down Pat Cummins, who returned to the red-ball series in style after a layoff. The Australian skipper bowled exceedingly well to pick up a fantastic 10-wicket haul in the year’s final international encounter on Boxing Day in Melbourne, making important breakthroughs throughout the battle.

After the match-winning performance, Darren Berry is now backtracking after Pat Cummins performed a tactical masterclass and a personal 10-wicket haul in the Boxing Day Test. Berry resorted to Twitter to express himself about Cummins’s performance.

Darren Berry
Darren Berry Credits: Twitter

“Pat Cummins I was wrong. I questioned your tactical nous and your tenure as skipper during the frustrating Ashes series. Once again today at the G you have led our country over the line with your big [heart emoji] & immense skill, they were never in question. I’m so happy to eat my words.” Darren Berry said

Despite Australia losing two consecutive Tests in India earlier this year, Pat Cummins has had a fantastic year as a player and captain. The 30-year-old led the Australian team to the World Test Championship, the Ashes, and the team’s sixth 50-over World Cup victory. The men in yellow will complete the year with a Test series victory over Pakistan.

He Will Resign From The Captaincy After The Ashes Series – Darren Berry On Pat Cummins

Earlier during the Ashes series, the Cricketer turned commentator and coach Darren Berry slammed Pat Cummins’ captaincy during the Ashes series in England, especially on day three of the dismal Fourth Test defeat. At Old Trafford, England achieved a massive first-innings total of 592.

“Here is my take Pat Cummins is a magnificent cricketer no doubt but remember this msg. He will resign from the captaincy after the Ashes series. The Q is do they go back to Smudge or move forward to Head or Marsh? Ashton Turner T20.”

Australia Cricket Team
Australia Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“This is unwatchable. Goodnight to all lovers of the game of our great game of cricket. This is absolutely insane to anyone watching this s**t with half a clue about the game. Enough is enough now keep banging ‘em in lads WTF,” Darren Berry wrote on his X handle during the Ashes series.

Pat Cummins took 18 wickets in nine innings in the Ashes, with an excellent economy rate of 4.27, and concluded the year 2023 with 42 Test wickets in just 19 innings. His performance in the World Cup final in Ahmedabad demonstrated a captain in complete command and with a clear plan.

Tagged:

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

Darren Berry

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Pat Cummins

Related Article
AUS vs PAK: Pat Cummins I Was Wrong, I&#8217;m Happy To Eat My Words &#8211; Darren Berry Retracts His Remarks Against Australian Skipper
AUS vs PAK: Pat Cummins I Was Wrong, I’m Happy To Eat My Words – Darren Berry Retracts His Remarks Against Australian Skipper

Dec 30, 2023, 4:20 PM

AUS vs PAK: The Toughest Thing For The Selectors Will Be Which One They Pick &#8211; Justin Langer On David Warner&#8217;s Replacement In Test Cricket
AUS vs PAK: The Toughest Thing For The Selectors Will Be Which One They Pick – Justin Langer On David Warner’s Replacement In Test Cricket

Dec 30, 2023, 3:52 PM

AUS vs PAK: &#8220;We&#8217;re Not Going To Make The Decision Until The Deadline&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Andrew McDonald Opens Up On Potential Replacement Of David Warner
AUS vs PAK: “We’re Not Going To Make The Decision Until The Deadline…” – Andrew McDonald Opens Up On Potential Replacement Of David Warner

Dec 30, 2023, 12:51 PM

AUS vs PAK: Imam-ul-Haq Does Not Have Any Strokes, The Only Shot He Plays Is The Flick &#8211; Salman Butt Wants Pakistan Opener To Be Replaced In The 3rd Test
AUS vs PAK: Imam-ul-Haq Does Not Have Any Strokes, The Only Shot He Plays Is The Flick – Salman Butt Wants Pakistan Opener To Be Replaced In The 3rd Test

Dec 30, 2023, 11:15 AM

AUS vs PAK: &#8220;It Might Be Stormy Now, But It Can&#8217;t Rain Forever&#8221; &#8211; Mohammad Yousuf Backs Under Performing Babar Azam To Regain Form
AUS vs PAK: “It Might Be Stormy Now, But It Can’t Rain Forever” – Mohammad Yousuf Backs Under Performing Babar Azam To Regain Form

Dec 28, 2023, 4:40 PM

Pakistan Will Have To Literally Pull Their Socks Up If They Really Want To Compete In The T20 Format &#8211; Gautam Gambhir
Pakistan Will Have To Literally Pull Their Socks Up If They Really Want To Compete In The T20 Format – Gautam Gambhir

Dec 28, 2023, 1:18 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy