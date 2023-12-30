AUS vs PAK: Pat Cummins I Was Wrong, I’m Happy To Eat My Words – Darren Berry Retracts His Remarks Against Australian Skipper

In a stunning public apology, former Victorian captain Darren Berry says he’s “so happy to eat words” against the Australian skipper Pat Cummins after a brilliant victory over Pakistan in the Boxing Day test. The Baggy Greens under the leadership of Cummins dominated 2023 by winning the WTC final, the ODI World Cup final, and retaining the Ashes series.

Winning two ICC tournaments did not slow down Pat Cummins, who returned to the red-ball series in style after a layoff. The Australian skipper bowled exceedingly well to pick up a fantastic 10-wicket haul in the year’s final international encounter on Boxing Day in Melbourne, making important breakthroughs throughout the battle.

After the match-winning performance, Darren Berry is now backtracking after Pat Cummins performed a tactical masterclass and a personal 10-wicket haul in the Boxing Day Test. Berry resorted to Twitter to express himself about Cummins’s performance.

“Pat Cummins I was wrong. I questioned your tactical nous and your tenure as skipper during the frustrating Ashes series. Once again today at the G you have led our country over the line with your big [heart emoji] & immense skill, they were never in question. I’m so happy to eat my words.” Darren Berry said

Despite Australia losing two consecutive Tests in India earlier this year, Pat Cummins has had a fantastic year as a player and captain. The 30-year-old led the Australian team to the World Test Championship, the Ashes, and the team’s sixth 50-over World Cup victory. The men in yellow will complete the year with a Test series victory over Pakistan.

He Will Resign From The Captaincy After The Ashes Series – Darren Berry On Pat Cummins

Earlier during the Ashes series, the Cricketer turned commentator and coach Darren Berry slammed Pat Cummins’ captaincy during the Ashes series in England, especially on day three of the dismal Fourth Test defeat. At Old Trafford, England achieved a massive first-innings total of 592.

“Here is my take Pat Cummins is a magnificent cricketer no doubt but remember this msg. He will resign from the captaincy after the Ashes series. The Q is do they go back to Smudge or move forward to Head or Marsh? Ashton Turner T20.”

“This is unwatchable. Goodnight to all lovers of the game of our great game of cricket. This is absolutely insane to anyone watching this s**t with half a clue about the game. Enough is enough now keep banging ‘em in lads WTF,” Darren Berry wrote on his X handle during the Ashes series.

Pat Cummins took 18 wickets in nine innings in the Ashes, with an excellent economy rate of 4.27, and concluded the year 2023 with 42 Test wickets in just 19 innings. His performance in the World Cup final in Ahmedabad demonstrated a captain in complete command and with a clear plan.