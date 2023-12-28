AUS vs PAK: Ricky Ponting Calls For A Specialized Opener To Replace David Warner In Test Cricket, With An Eye On India Test Series And The Ashes Series

Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting has dismissed suggestions that Cameron Green should replace the iconic opener David Warner when he retires from test cricket. Instead, he has urged selectors to go with a specialist. Warner has recently announced his retirement from Test cricket after the New Year’s Test against Pakistan at the SCG.

The main question this summer is who the Australian selectors will choose to replace David Warner in the upcoming West Indies Test series. However, Australian selectors have not thoroughly tested the young potential for the position, and filling those places may be challenging in the longer format of the game.

Former captain Ricky Ponting believes that for the long-term goal of playing blockbuster series against India and England over the next two years, a specialist is required in the team. When asked if Green could replace Warner on Thursday, Australia’s all-time leading Test run-scorer was straightforward.

“No chance, Time to go back and find Australia’s next best opening batsman with the India Test series and Ashes in mind,” Ricky Ponting said.

Although Cameron Green’s addition as an opener might provide the team with the dynamism of Jacques Kallis and Shane Watson, his bowling abilities, fielding, and batting style make him an appealing alternative but it will be interesting to see whether the Australian management trusts him to open the batting in red-ball format of the game.

It’s Quite Clear That Cameron Bancroft Is The One That’s Got The Runs – Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting has previously supported Cameron Bancroft, emphasizing his impressive performance in the Sheffield Shield. Bancroft has gained momentum by winning the leading run-scorer award in the previous season.

“If you look at those three guys, I think it’s quite clear that Bancroft is the one that’s got the runs on the board and I wouldn’t be surprised if they (selectors) go that way, If you wind the clock back about six months it might have been a slightly different order than what it is now”.

“I think they probably had Harris as the one that would come back in a while ago. To me now it sort of feels (there’s) a bit more of a groundswell behind Cameron Bancroft getting first crack,” Ricky Ponting added.

Bancroft has improved his game in the last two summers and was the top run-scorer in the Sheffield Shield last season, scoring 945 runs at an average of 59.06. Marcus Harris is one of the three specialist openers in contention for a recall in the next Tests against the West Indies in January, along with Matt Renshaw and Cameron Bancroft.