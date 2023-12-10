AUS vs PAK: Star Australian Bowlers Hail Pakistan Batter Babar Azam For His Brilliance In International Cricket

The Australian bowlers have reserved huge praise for star Pakistan batter Babar Azam ahead of the three-match test series against Pakistan starting on December 14th. Since his debut for Pakistan at the highest level, the 29-year-old has been a star performer for the Men in Green in all three formats of the game.

Babar Azam is the backbone of Pakistan’s fragile batting lineup, which is highly reliant on his consistency in all three formats. His consistency across all platforms is unsurpassed. An examination of his career reveals his overwhelming legitimacy as a once-in-a-lifetime batter and would be keen on his fine form after stepping down from captaincy.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins praised Babar Azam’s abilities, noting his lack of flaws and a well-rounded approach that allows him to score over the entire field.

“Babar doesn’t have too many weaknesses. He has pretty tight technique and can score all around the ground. He is going to be hard work. He is kind of in the upper echelon of the batters at the moment around the world, so it will be satisfying if you get him out,” Pat Cummins said.

Josh Hazlewood hailed Babar Azam’s sustained performance, noting his transformation from an outstanding ODI batsman to a Test cricket powerhouse to be reckoned with.

“He’s a superclass player and has been for a long time. Babar burst into the arena as an ODI batter and later changed his game to be strong in Test cricket as well. If you miss, he hurts you and tries to put pressure back on bowlers,” Josh Hazelwood said.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam resigned as captain across all formats following the 2023 World Cup campaign. The former Pakistan skipper has scored only 320 runs in nine matches at an average of 40, including four half-centuries, and would be keen to return to form in the three-match test series.

Babar Azam Has Ability To Take The Game Away From You – Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc hailed Babar’s ability to take command of the game and expressed the Australia team’s aim to restrict his impact on the forthcoming trip

“Babar Azam has got a great batting temperament and has got all the shots. He can build an inning and can also be ultra-aggressive. Babar has the ability to take the game away from you. He’s one of the best and we hope to keep Babar quiet on this tour,” Mitchell Starc said.

Nathan Lyon described Babar Azam as an extraordinarily gifted player who was eager to compete against one of the world’s greatest.

“Babar Azam is an extremely talented. You always want to compete against the best players in the world and he is definitely one of them,” Nathan Lyon stated.

The Men In Green will play a three-match test series against Australia starting on December 14th, with the World Test Championship points up for grabs.