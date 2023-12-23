AUS vs PAK: The Two Debutants Are Excellent And I Have A Bit Of Concern About Shaheen Shah Afridi – Michael Vaughan On Pakistan’s Bowling Woes

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • AUS vs PAK: The Two Debutants Are Excellent And I Have A Bit Of Concern About Shaheen Shah Afridi – Michael Vaughan On Pakistan’s Bowling Woes

All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: The Two Debutants Are Excellent And I Have A Bit Of Concern About Shaheen Shah Afridi – Michael Vaughan On Pakistan’s Bowling Woes

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 23, 2023 at 10:07 AM

AUS vs PAK: The Two Debutants Are Excellent And I Have A Bit Of Concern About Shaheen Shah Afridi &#8211; Michael Vaughan On Pakistan&#8217;s Bowling Woes

Former England captain Michael Vaughan urges Pakistan’s fast-bowling spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi to put in more effort, as he appears to be underperforming for the team in recent times. In Pakistan’s first Test against Australia, The left-arm pacer failed to make an impact for the team picking up just two wickets throughout the game.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is usually regarded as the top left-arm bowler in the world right now who can make an impact for the team in all three formats of the game. The Left-arm pacer bowler took just two wickets in Perth and Shaheen Afridi would be keen on turning things around for the team in the Boxing Day test.

Speaking on SEN Radio, when asked about Pakistan’s chances in the next two games, Michael Vaughan believes the Men in Green will struggle against the quality Australian team. He also believes Shaheen Afridi fell short of his usual form in the first test and wants him to bowl faster in the remaining games.

“Do you want my honest answer? No, I don’t (expect them to be more competitive in the second and third Tests). I mean, they’re a team that’s almost going through a bit of transition. It’s the first Pakistan bowling attack that I’ve seen that hasn’t had a more than 145km/h bowler. They generally come here with a bit of pace. They have skill in their bowling attack. The two debutants were excellent. But I have a bit of a concern about Shaheen Shah Afridi. I think he’s a little bit short on gas.”

Michael Vaughan
Michael Vaughan Credits: Twitter

“He doesn’t seem to be bowling as quick as he did a year or two ago. I know he’s had an injury, but they certainly need Shaheen Shah bowling a little bit quicker,” Michael Vaughan said.

Shaheen Shah Afridi may be rested for the third and final Test against Australia in Sydney if the team loses the Boxing Day test in Melbourne to keep him fit for the important T20I series in New Zealand. The Men in Green would start their preparation for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States under the leadership of the new skipper Shaheen Afridi.

It’s Going To Be Challenging And Tough – Michael Vaughan 

Michael Vaughan believes Pakistan’s batter will find it extremely difficult against a formidable Australian bowling attack at the MCG on the boxing day test but feels that Baggy Greens has got all his bases covered to come over the top of the Pakistan team.

“It’s going to be challenging and tough. You just hope that they get that one run out (that could change things), they might be better for it. The pitch won’t bounce as much in Melbourne, as you wouldn’t have thought. The way that Pakistan bats with a lower bounce in Melbourne, it might suit them.”

Australia Cricket Team
Australia Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“It might give them a bit more confidence to bat for a longer period and maybe put Australia under a little bit more pressure with a counter punch or two. But this Australian side is just a wonderful team. They’ve got everything covered,” Michael Vaughan added.

Earlier this week, Khurram Shahzad was ruled out of the rest of the Test season after suffering a stress fracture in his ribs as well as a damaged abdominal muscle. Pakistan is already without star bowler Naseem Shah, who is recovering from an injury, and Haris Rauf, who opted to play in the Big Bash League.

Tagged:

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

Michael Vaughan

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Shaheen Afridi

Related Article
AUS vs PAK: The Two Debutants Are Excellent And I Have A Bit Of Concern About Shaheen Shah Afridi &#8211; Michael Vaughan On Pakistan&#8217;s Bowling Woes
AUS vs PAK: The Two Debutants Are Excellent And I Have A Bit Of Concern About Shaheen Shah Afridi – Michael Vaughan On Pakistan’s Bowling Woes

Dec 23, 2023, 10:07 AM

AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Afridi Likely To Be Rested For Third Test Against Australia To Manage Workload &#8211; Reports
AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Afridi Likely To Be Rested For Third Test Against Australia To Manage Workload – Reports

Dec 22, 2023, 2:45 PM

AUS vs PAK: I Don&#8217;t Think Being Reprimanded For Wearing A Black Armband &#8211; Usman Khawaja Defends His Decision To Wear Black Armband In The 1st Test
AUS vs PAK: I Don’t Think Being Reprimanded For Wearing A Black Armband – Usman Khawaja Defends His Decision To Wear Black Armband In The 1st Test

Dec 22, 2023, 2:04 PM

AUS vs PAK: Usman Khawaja Could Face ICC Sanction By ICC After Wearing Black Armband In The Perth Test &#8211; Reports
AUS vs PAK: Usman Khawaja Could Face ICC Sanction By ICC After Wearing Black Armband In The Perth Test – Reports

Dec 21, 2023, 3:31 PM

AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Fast-Bowler Khurram Shahzad Ruled Out Of Australia Test Series After Experiencing Soreness
AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Fast-Bowler Khurram Shahzad Ruled Out Of Australia Test Series After Experiencing Soreness

Dec 21, 2023, 1:33 PM

AUS vs PAK: One Of These Batters Would Be Able To Score A Double Century In Melbourne &#8211; Azhar Ali Backs Pakistan&#8217;s Batting Trio To Come Good
AUS vs PAK: One Of These Batters Would Be Able To Score A Double Century In Melbourne – Azhar Ali Backs Pakistan’s Batting Trio To Come Good

Dec 19, 2023, 1:59 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy