AUS vs PAK: The Two Debutants Are Excellent And I Have A Bit Of Concern About Shaheen Shah Afridi – Michael Vaughan On Pakistan’s Bowling Woes

Former England captain Michael Vaughan urges Pakistan’s fast-bowling spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi to put in more effort, as he appears to be underperforming for the team in recent times. In Pakistan’s first Test against Australia, The left-arm pacer failed to make an impact for the team picking up just two wickets throughout the game.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is usually regarded as the top left-arm bowler in the world right now who can make an impact for the team in all three formats of the game. The Left-arm pacer bowler took just two wickets in Perth and Shaheen Afridi would be keen on turning things around for the team in the Boxing Day test.

Speaking on SEN Radio, when asked about Pakistan’s chances in the next two games, Michael Vaughan believes the Men in Green will struggle against the quality Australian team. He also believes Shaheen Afridi fell short of his usual form in the first test and wants him to bowl faster in the remaining games.

“Do you want my honest answer? No, I don’t (expect them to be more competitive in the second and third Tests). I mean, they’re a team that’s almost going through a bit of transition. It’s the first Pakistan bowling attack that I’ve seen that hasn’t had a more than 145km/h bowler. They generally come here with a bit of pace. They have skill in their bowling attack. The two debutants were excellent. But I have a bit of a concern about Shaheen Shah Afridi. I think he’s a little bit short on gas.”

“He doesn’t seem to be bowling as quick as he did a year or two ago. I know he’s had an injury, but they certainly need Shaheen Shah bowling a little bit quicker,” Michael Vaughan said.

Shaheen Shah Afridi may be rested for the third and final Test against Australia in Sydney if the team loses the Boxing Day test in Melbourne to keep him fit for the important T20I series in New Zealand. The Men in Green would start their preparation for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States under the leadership of the new skipper Shaheen Afridi.

It’s Going To Be Challenging And Tough – Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan believes Pakistan’s batter will find it extremely difficult against a formidable Australian bowling attack at the MCG on the boxing day test but feels that Baggy Greens has got all his bases covered to come over the top of the Pakistan team.

“It’s going to be challenging and tough. You just hope that they get that one run out (that could change things), they might be better for it. The pitch won’t bounce as much in Melbourne, as you wouldn’t have thought. The way that Pakistan bats with a lower bounce in Melbourne, it might suit them.”

“It might give them a bit more confidence to bat for a longer period and maybe put Australia under a little bit more pressure with a counter punch or two. But this Australian side is just a wonderful team. They’ve got everything covered,” Michael Vaughan added.

Earlier this week, Khurram Shahzad was ruled out of the rest of the Test season after suffering a stress fracture in his ribs as well as a damaged abdominal muscle. Pakistan is already without star bowler Naseem Shah, who is recovering from an injury, and Haris Rauf, who opted to play in the Big Bash League.